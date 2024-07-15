How do you skype on computer?

Skype is a popular communication platform that allows people to connect with others around the world through video and voice calls, instant messaging, and file sharing. If you’re wondering how to use Skype on your computer, you’re in the right place. In this article, we’ll guide you through the steps of setting up Skype on your computer and explain how to use its various features.
How do you Skype on a computer?
To Skype on a computer, follow these steps:
1. Open your preferred web browser and go to www.skype.com.
2. Click on the “Download Skype” button.
3. Choose the version of Skype compatible with your operating system (Windows, macOS, or Linux) and click “Download.”
4. After the download completes, locate the installation file and double-click on it.
5. Follow the on-screen instructions to install Skype on your computer.
6. Once the installation is complete, launch Skype and sign in with your Microsoft account. If you don’t have an account, you can create one for free.
Here are the answers to some frequently asked questions about using Skype on a computer:
1. Can I use Skype without downloading it?
No, you need to download and install Skype on your computer in order to use it.
2. Do I need to have a Microsoft account to use Skype?
Yes, Skype is owned by Microsoft, so you’ll need a Microsoft account to sign in and use Skype.
3. Can I use Skype on any computer?
Skype is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems, so you can use it on most computers.
4. How do I add contacts on Skype?
To add contacts on Skype, click on the “Contacts” tab and select “Add Contact.” Then, enter the person’s Skype name, email address, or phone number and click “Add.”
5. Can I make group video calls on Skype?
Yes, Skype allows you to make group video calls. Simply select multiple contacts and click on the video call button.
6. How can I share my screen on Skype?
To share your screen on Skype, start or join a video call and click on the “+” button. Then, select “Share screens” to share your entire screen or a specific window.
7. Is Skype free to use?
Skype offers both free and premium features. You can make free voice and video calls, but certain features, such as calling landlines or sending SMS messages, require credits or a paid subscription.
8. Can I send files through Skype?
Yes, you can send files through Skype by clicking on the “+” button during a chat and selecting “Send File.” Choose the file you want to send and click “Send.”
9. How can I make audio calls on Skype?
To make an audio call on Skype, select the person’s contact name and click on the phone icon next to their name. The call will be initiated.
10. Can I use Skype on my mobile phone?
Yes, Skype is available for both Android and iOS devices. You can download it from the respective app stores.
11. How can I customize my Skype settings?
To customize your Skype settings, click on your profile picture and select “Settings.” From there, you can adjust various options, including notifications, privacy, and appearance.
12. Is it possible to record Skype calls?
Yes, there are several third-party software and built-in features that allow you to record Skype calls. However, ensure you comply with local laws and obtain the necessary consent before recording any conversation.
Now that you have a better idea of how to use Skype on your computer, you can start enjoying its numerous communication features. Stay connected with friends, family, and colleagues around the world through high-quality video calls, instant messaging, and more.