If you’re an avid Spotify user and enjoy listening to music on your computer, then you’ve probably wondered how to shuffle your playlists or songs. Luckily, Spotify’s desktop application offers a simple and straightforward way to shuffle your music library. In this article, we will walk you through the steps of shuffling your songs on the Spotify computer app, as well as answer some additional common questions related to Spotify’s shuffle feature.
To shuffle your music on Spotify using your computer, follow these steps:
How do you shuffle on Spotify computer?
One of the easiest ways to shuffle your music on Spotify is through the desktop application. To shuffle your songs, simply follow these steps:
1. Open the Spotify app on your computer.
2. Log in to your account if you haven’t already.
3. Navigate to the “Your Library” section located in the left sidebar.
4. Choose the playlist or album you want to shuffle.
5. Click on the first song in your selected playlist or album.
6. At the bottom of the screen, locate the player controls.
7. On the player controls, you will see a row of buttons. Look for the “shuffle” icon, which looks like two crisscrossed arrows.
8. Once you’ve found the “shuffle” icon, click on it to enable shuffle mode.
9. Spotify will now play the songs from your chosen playlist or album in a random order, shuffling them each time you start a new playlist or album.
Now that you know how to shuffle your music on Spotify on your computer, let’s address some additional FAQs about this feature:
FAQs about Spotify shuffle feature:
1. Can I shuffle all my songs on Spotify?
Yes, you can shuffle all your songs by following the steps mentioned above and selecting the “Your Library” option instead of choosing a specific playlist or album.
2. How do I turn off shuffle mode on Spotify computer?
To turn off shuffle mode, simply click on the “shuffle” icon again. When the icon is no longer highlighted, shuffle mode is disabled.
3. Does Spotify shuffle all my playlists automatically?
No, Spotify does not automatically shuffle all your playlists. You can shuffle each playlist individually by following the steps outlined above.
4. Can I shuffle my Discover Weekly playlist?
Yes, you can shuffle your Discover Weekly playlist by selecting it from the “Your Library” section and following the shuffle steps mentioned earlier.
5. Does Spotify save my shuffle settings?
Yes, Spotify remembers your shuffle settings even after you close the application. So, if you had shuffle mode on when you closed Spotify, it will still be on when you reopen it.
6. Can I control the order of songs in shuffle mode?
No, shuffle mode randomizes the order of songs, so you cannot control the sequence. However, you can skip or replay songs while in shuffle mode.
7. Does shuffle mode affect the order of songs in my downloaded playlists?
No, shuffle mode does not affect the order of songs in your downloaded playlists. It only shuffles the songs when you stream them.
8. Can I shuffle my “Liked Songs” playlist?
Yes, you can shuffle your “Liked Songs” playlist by selecting it from the “Your Library” section and following the shuffle steps mentioned earlier.
9. How do I know if my songs are shuffling?
When shuffle mode is enabled, the “shuffle” icon will be highlighted or colored, indicating that your songs are playing in a random order.
10. Can I shuffle my Spotify radio stations?
Currently, Spotify does not offer the ability to shuffle radio stations. Radio stations play based on the selected artist, song, or genre.
11. How do I shuffle my Spotify podcasts?
Currently, Spotify does not support shuffling podcasts. However, you can manually select the episode you want to listen to.
12. Can I use voice commands to shuffle on Spotify computer?
Yes, if you have enabled voice commands for Spotify on your computer, you can use voice commands like “shuffle my music” or “shuffle playlist [name]” to shuffle your songs.