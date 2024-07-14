How do you screenshot on an ASUS laptop?

If you are a proud owner of an ASUS laptop, you might be wondering how to capture screenshots of important information, funny conversations, or maybe even memorable moments from your favorite movies or games. Luckily, taking screenshots on an ASUS laptop is a simple process, and in this article, we will guide you through the steps.
Capturing screenshots on an ASUS laptop
ASUS laptops provide users with different methods to capture screenshots. Here are the three main approaches you can use:
Method 1: The Print Screen key
1. Locate the “Print Screen” (often abbreviated as “PrtScn”) key on your ASUS laptop’s keyboard.
2. Press the “Print Screen” key once to capture a screenshot of your entire screen.
3. Open a desired application like Paint or Microsoft Word, and press “Ctrl” + “V” to paste the captured screenshot.
4. Save the screenshot to your preferred location.
Method 2: Windows key + Print Screen key
1. Locate the “Windows” key and the “Print Screen” key on your ASUS laptop’s keyboard.
2. Press and hold down the “Windows” key, then press the “Print Screen” key. This will immediately capture the screenshot and save it in the default “Screenshots” folder.
3. To locate the captured screenshot, navigate to the “File Explorer” and open the “Pictures” folder. From there, select the “Screenshots” folder to find your screenshot.
Method 3: Snipping Tool
1. Open the “Start” menu on your ASUS laptop by clicking the Windows icon on the taskbar.
2. Type “Snipping Tool” in the search bar and open the application.
3. Click on “New” and select the desired snipping mode (Rectangular, Free-form, Window, or Full-screen).
4. After selecting the area you want to capture, the screenshot will appear in the Snipping Tool window.
5. Save the screenshot to your preferred location.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I capture a screenshot of only a portion of the screen?
Yes, you can capture a screenshot of a specific area using the Snipping Tool method mentioned above.
2. Is there a way to capture a screenshot without using keyboard shortcuts?
Yes, ASUS laptops often come with pre-installed software called “ASUS Splendid” or “ASUS Giftbox,” which includes a screenshot feature.
3. How can I take a screenshot of an active window?
You can capture a screenshot of just the active window by pressing the “Alt” + “Print Screen” keys simultaneously.
4. Where are the screenshots saved on an ASUS laptop?
Screenshots taken using the Print Screen key or the Windows key + Print Screen key are automatically saved in the default “Screenshots” folder, which can be found in the “Pictures” folder.
5. Can I customize the save location of the screenshots?
Yes, you can. When using the Snipping Tool, simply click on the “Save Snip” button and choose the desired location on your ASUS laptop.
6. Do I need any additional software to capture screenshots on an ASUS laptop?
No, you do not need any additional software, as ASUS laptops come with built-in tools like the Snipping Tool or hotkey combinations to take screenshots.
7. Are there alternative methods to capture screenshots on Windows 10?
Yes, apart from the methods mentioned above, you can also use third-party software like Snagit or Lightshot to capture screenshots on your ASUS laptop running Windows 10.
8. How can I take a screenshot on an ASUS laptop running Linux?
On an ASUS laptop running Linux, you can use the default built-in screenshot tools, such as GNOME Screenshot or Shutter, to capture screenshots.
9. Can I capture screenshots during gameplay?
Yes, if you wish to capture screenshots while playing games, you can use the Print Screen key or Windows key + Print Screen key to save screenshots of your gaming moments.
10. How can I take screenshots on an ASUS laptop with a touch screen?
If your ASUS laptop has a touch screen, you can use the Snipping Tool or any other screen capture software available for Windows to capture screenshots by selecting the desired areas using touch gestures.
11. Are there any screenshot shortcuts specific to ASUS laptops?
ASUS laptops generally follow the standard screenshot shortcuts used in Windows. However, some ASUS models may have specific software that provides additional screenshot functionality accessible through the keyboard or touchpad.
12. Can I capture a screenshot on an ASUS laptop if the keyboard is not functioning?
If your ASUS laptop’s keyboard is not functioning, you can use the on-screen keyboard or connect an external USB keyboard to execute the screenshot shortcuts mentioned above.