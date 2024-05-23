How do you say monitor in spanish?

In Spanish, the word for monitor is monitor. It is pronounced as “moh-nee-tor.”
What are some related or similar FAQs about this topic?
1. How do you say computer monitor in Spanish?
The term “computer monitor” in Spanish is monitor de computadora.
2. What is the Spanish word for screen?
The Spanish word for screen is pantalla.
3. How do you say display in Spanish?
The Spanish word for display is pantalla.
4. How do you say monitor as in a person watching over something in Spanish?
The Spanish word for monitor, in the context of a person watching over something, is supervisor or monitor (pronounced as “soo-pehr-vee-sohr” or “moh-nee-tor”).
5. What is the Spanish term for monitor lizard?
The Spanish term for monitor lizard is varano.
6. How do you say monitor as in a device used for measuring in Spanish?
The term “monitor” used in the context of a device used for measuring can be translated to medidor or controlador in Spanish.
7. How do you say monitor as in a person who watches over students during an exam in Spanish?
The Spanish term for a person who watches over students during an exam is vigilante.
8. What is the Spanish word for surveillance?
The Spanish word for surveillance is vigilancia.
9. How do you say monitor as in a baby monitor in Spanish?
The term “baby monitor” in Spanish is monitor de bebé.
10. How do you say monitor as in a heart rate monitor in Spanish?
The term “heart rate monitor” in Spanish is monitor de ritmo cardíaco.
11. What is the Spanish word for control panel?
The Spanish word for control panel is panel de control.
12. How do you say monitor as in a CCTV monitor in Spanish?
The term “CCTV monitor” in Spanish is monitor de CCTV or pantalla de CCTV.
In conclusion, the word “monitor” in Spanish is “monitor.” Whether you are referring to a computer screen, surveillance, or someone who watches over others, the term remains the same. However, there are specific translations for related terms such as “computer monitor” and “screen.” Additionally, other terms like “supervisor,” “varano” (monitor lizard), and “vigilante” are used in different contexts. It’s always interesting to explore how different languages handle the translations of various words, and Spanish is no exception.