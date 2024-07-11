How do you say computer keyboard in spanish?

In Spanish, the translation for computer keyboard is “teclado de computadora”. The term teclado refers to a keyboard, while computadora means computer. So, when referring to the device used for typing on a computer, you can use the expression “teclado de computadora.”
FAQs:
1. How do you say keyboard in general?
The word for keyboard in Spanish is simply “teclado”.
2. How do you say laptop keyboard in Spanish?
To specify that you are talking about a laptop keyboard, you can say “teclado de portátil”, as portátil means laptop in Spanish.
3. What is the term for mechanical keyboard in Spanish?
The translation for mechanical keyboard in Spanish is “teclado mecánico”.
4. How is the term ‘QWERTY keyboard’ translated?
In Spanish, the term QWERTY keyboard is translated as “teclado QWERTY”.
5. What is the word for ‘wireless keyboard’ in Spanish?
The translation for wireless keyboard in Spanish is “teclado inalámbrico”.
6. How do you say ‘computer’ in Spanish?
The word for computer in Spanish is “computadora”.
7. How is ‘type’ translated into Spanish?
The translation for type in Spanish is “escribir”.
8. What is the meaning of ‘key’ in Spanish?
The meaning of key in Spanish is “tecla”.
9. How do you say ‘press’ in Spanish?
The translation for press in Spanish is “presionar”.
10. What is the term for ‘input’ in Spanish?
The translation for input in Spanish is “entrada”.
11. How do you say ‘function key’ in Spanish?
The term for function key in Spanish is “tecla de función”.
12. What is the meaning of ‘space bar’ in Spanish?
The meaning of space bar in Spanish is “barra espaciadora”.
In conclusion, when you want to refer to a computer keyboard in Spanish, you can use the term “teclado de computadora.” Additionally, there are specific translations for different types of keyboards, such as laptop keyboard, mechanical keyboard, QWERTY keyboard, and wireless keyboard. Other useful terms related to keyboards include computer (computadora), type (escribir), key (tecla), press (presionar), input (entrada), function key (tecla de función), and space bar (barra espaciadora).