How do you rotate a video on your computer?

Have you ever recorded a video on your phone or camera, only to realize later that it’s the wrong way up or sideways? Don’t worry! Rotating a video on your computer is easier than you might think. Whether you’re a professional or a novice, this step-by-step guide will show you how to rotate a video easily, using various software options.
Method 1: Using Video Editing Software
1. Windows Movie Maker: Windows Movie Maker is a popular and user-friendly video editing software available for Windows users. Simply import your video into the software, click on “Rotate Right” or “Rotate Left” under the “Video Tools” section, and then save the changes.
2. iMovie: iMovie is a versatile video editing software specifically designed for Mac users. Open your video in iMovie, click on the “Rotate” option, select the desired rotation angle, and click “Apply.” Finally, click on “File” and “Save” to save your rotated video.
3. Adobe Premiere Pro: Adobe Premiere Pro is a powerful video editing software used by professionals. Import your video into Premiere Pro, right-click on it in the “Project” panel, select “New Sequence From Clip,” drag the sequence to the timeline, and then use the “Effect Controls” panel to rotate the video as desired. Finally, export the video with the rotation applied.
Method 2: Using Online Video Rotators
4. Clideo: Clideo is a popular online video editing tool that offers a video rotator feature. Simply upload your video, click on the “Rotate” button, choose the desired rotation angle, and then click “Apply.” Finally, download the rotated video to your computer.
5. Kapwing: Kapwing is another user-friendly online video editor. Upload your video, click on the “Rotate” button, select the desired rotation angle, and then click “Done.” Finally, click on “Export Video” to download the rotated video.
Method 3: Using VLC Media Player
6. VLC Media Player: VLC Media Player is a versatile media player that also offers video editing functionalities. Open VLC, click on “Media” in the menu bar, select “Convert/Save,” click on “Add” to import your video, click on “Convert/Save” button, choose the desired rotation angle under “Profile,” select the output format, provide the destination and filename, and finally click “Start” to save the rotated video.
Method 4: Using Windows Photos App
7. Windows Photos App: Windows 10 users can rotate videos using the built-in Photos app. Right-click on the video file, select “Open with,” and then choose “Photos.” Click on the “Edit & Create” button, select “Trim,” click on “Rotate Left” or “Rotate Right” until the video is oriented correctly, and then click “Save a copy.”
Method 5: Using QuickTime Player
8. QuickTime Player: If you’re using a Mac, you can rotate videos using QuickTime Player. Open your video with QuickTime Player, click on the “Edit” menu, and select “Rotate Left” or “Rotate Right.” Finally, save the rotated video using the “Export” function.
FAQs:
1. Can I rotate a video on my smartphone?
Yes, various video editing apps, such as iMovie (iOS) and Adobe Premiere Rush (iOS and Android), allow you to rotate videos on your smartphone.
2. Can I rotate a video without cutting or cropping it?
Yes, most video editing software and online tools offer rotation functionality without affecting the video’s dimensions or cropping it.
3. How can I rotate a video without downloading any software?
Online video rotators, such as Clideo and Kapwing, allow you to rotate videos without the need to download or install any software.
4. How can I rotate a video if it is in a format not supported by my video editing software?
You can use a video converter tool, such as HandBrake or Freemake Video Converter, to convert the video to a compatible format before rotating it.
5. Can I rotate multiple videos at once?
Yes, if you’re using video editing software like Adobe Premiere Pro or iMovie, you can import multiple videos into a single project and apply the rotation settings to all of them.
6. Will rotating a video affect its quality?
Rotating a video should not have a significant impact on its quality. However, repeatedly rotating and saving a video can result in a slight loss of quality due to compression.
7. Can I rotate a video that is part of a larger video project?
Yes, in video editing software like Adobe Premiere Pro, you can rotate a video even if it is part of a larger project without affecting other project elements.
8. Are there any free video editing software options available for both Windows and Mac?
Yes, Windows Movie Maker is free for Windows users, and iMovie is available for free on macOS devices.
9. Can I rotate a video in real-time while playing it?
Yes, VLC Media Player allows you to rotate a video in real-time while it is playing.
10. How can I rotate a video on social media platforms?
Most social media platforms, like Facebook and Instagram, offer built-in editing tools that allow you to rotate videos before posting them.
11. Are there any shortcut keys to rotate videos?
Yes, many video editing software and media players offer keyboard shortcuts to rotate videos quickly. For example, in VLC Media Player, you can use the “Ctrl+E” or “Ctrl+R” shortcut keys to rotate a video.
12. Can I undo the rotation if I am not satisfied with the result?
Yes, most video editing software and online tools allow you to revert the changes or re-apply the rotation to bring the video back to its original orientation.