How do you record your computer screen mac?

**How do you record your computer screen on Mac?**
If you’re a Mac user and want to record your computer screen, you’re in luck! Macs come equipped with a built-in screen recording tool called QuickTime Player that allows you to easily capture and save your screen activity. Here’s how you can use it to record your computer screen on Mac:
1. Launch QuickTime Player by opening the Applications folder and locating it in the list of apps.
2. Once QuickTime Player is open, click on “File” in the top menu bar, then select “New Screen Recording.”
3. A small recording window will pop up, giving you the option to tweak some settings before starting the recording. You can choose to record audio, mouse clicks, or highlight the mouse cursor during the recording by clicking on the respective options.
4. To start the recording, click the red record button in the centre of the screen recording window.
5. A dropdown menu will appear, allowing you to select a portion of the screen to record. You can choose to record the entire screen by clicking anywhere on the screen, or you can drag to select a specific area to record.
6. Click the “Start Recording” button to begin capturing your screen activity.
7. When you’re finished recording, click on the “Stop” button in the menu bar, or simply press Command + Control + Esc on your keyboard.
8. After you stop the recording, a preview window will appear, showing your newly recorded screen capture. From here, you can review, edit, and save your recording.
What are some alternative screen recording tools for Mac?
Some popular third-party screen recording tools for Mac include ScreenFlow, Camtasia, and OBS Studio.
Can I record a specific window or application instead of the entire screen?
Yes, you can choose to record a specific window or application by using the “New Screen Recording” option in QuickTime Player and selecting the window you want to record.
How can I capture audio while recording my screen?
When you start a screen recording with QuickTime Player, you have the option to include audio by clicking the dropdown menu next to the record button and selecting your desired audio input source.
Where are the screen recordings saved on a Mac?
By default, screen recordings are saved to your Mac’s “Movies” folder. However, you can choose a different saving location by clicking on “File” in QuickTime Player’s menu bar, then selecting “Save” or “Save As.”
What file format are the screen recordings saved in?
The screen recordings captured with QuickTime Player on Mac are saved in the .mov file format.
Can I edit my screen recordings after capturing them?
Yes, QuickTime Player allows you to edit your screen recordings. After you stop the recording, a preview window will appear, and you can use QuickTime’s editing tools to trim, split, or make other adjustments to your recording.
Can I add annotations or subtitles to my screen recordings?
While QuickTime Player doesn’t have built-in annotation features, you can use other video editing software like iMovie or Adobe Premiere Pro to add annotations, subtitles, or other visual effects to your screen recordings.
Is there a time limit for screen recordings on Mac?
There is no official time limit for screen recordings on Mac. However, files can become quite large with longer recordings, so consider the available storage space on your Mac when recording.
Can I choose a specific frame rate for my screen recordings?
No, QuickTime Player’s built-in screen recording feature captures at a fixed frame rate of 30 frames per second (fps), and it does not allow you to adjust this setting.
Can I use screen recording on Mac to capture video chats or online streaming?
Yes, you can use screen recording on Mac to capture video chats, online streaming, or any other activity happening on your screen.
Are screen recordings on Mac suitable for professional uses?
While the built-in QuickTime Player screen recording tool provides basic functionality, it may lack advanced features required for professional use. Consider using specialized screen recording software like ScreenFlow or Camtasia for more extensive editing and customization options.