How do you reassign keys on a Mac keyboard?

If you’re using a Mac and want to customize the functionality of your keyboard by reassigning keys, you’re in luck. macOS provides you with the ability to modify key assignments to better suit your needs. Whether you want to remap a specific key or completely change the layout of your keyboard, this step-by-step guide will walk you through the process.
Reassigning keys on a Mac keyboard
1. Open System Preferences: Click on the Apple menu in the top left corner of your screen and select “System Preferences.” Alternatively, you can use the Spotlight search (press Command + Spacebar) and type “System Preferences” to quickly access it.
2. Access the Keyboard settings: In the System Preferences window, click on “Keyboard.”
3. Click on the “Modifier Keys” button: In the Keyboard settings, you’ll find a button labeled “Modifier Keys.” Click on it to proceed.
4. Select your keyboard: If you have multiple keyboards connected to your Mac, ensure that the correct keyboard is selected from the dropdown menu.
5. Choose the key to remap: From the “Select keyboard” section, choose the key that you want to assign a new function to. For example, if you want to change the Caps Lock key, select it from the list.
6. Assign a new function: Once you’ve selected the key, the dropdown menu next to it will offer different functions you can assign, such as Control, Option, Command, or No Action. Choose the function you want the key to perform.
7. Click “OK” and “Apply”: After assigning the new function to the key, click on the “OK” button to confirm, and then click on “Apply” to save the changes.
8. Test your new key assignment: Try out the modified key to ensure it works as desired. If you’re satisfied, you can close the System Preferences window.
Now you know how to reassign keys on your Mac keyboard! Feel free to customize your keyboard further by remapping additional keys or adapting it to your specific requirements.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I assign a key to open a specific application?
No, macOS does not provide a built-in option to assign keys to open applications. However, you can use third-party software to achieve this functionality.
2. Is it possible to revert the key assignments to their default settings?
Yes, you can reset the key assignments to their original defaults in the Modifier Keys settings. Select the key you want to revert and choose its default setting from the dropdown menu.
3. Can I reassign keys on an external keyboard?
Absolutely! The same process applies to external keyboards connected to your Mac. Just make sure to select the appropriate keyboard from the dropdown menu in the Modifier Keys settings.
4. Will remapping a key affect its function in other applications?
Yes, the remapped key will apply globally to your system and affect its functionality in all applications.
5. Can I assign multiple functions to one key?
No, you can only assign a single function to each key. However, you can remap different keys to perform the same function if desired.
6. Can I remap modifier keys like Command or Control?
No, macOS does not allow you to remap native modifier keys such as Command, Control, Option, or Shift.
7. Is it possible to rearrange the layout of the keys?
No, the ability to rearrange key layouts is not natively supported by macOS. You would need to use external software to achieve that.
8. Can I remap keys on a specific application only?
Unfortunately, macOS does not provide built-in functionality to remap keys for specific applications. However, third-party software may offer such capabilities.
9. Will the key assignments be remembered after restarting my Mac?
Yes, once you’ve reassigned the keys, macOS will remember your changes, even after restarting your Mac.
10. Are there any limitations on which keys can be remapped?
No, you can reassign any key on your Mac keyboard, including special function keys and media control keys.
11. Can I reassign keys to type specific characters or symbols?
No, the key reassignment feature in macOS does not allow you to assign keys to type specific characters or symbols.
12. Does reassigning keys impact the physical appearance of the keyboard?
No, reassigning keys does not impact the physical appearance or labeling of the keys on your Mac keyboard. The changes are only reflected in their functionality.