**How do you print screen on a Mac laptop?**
Taking a screenshot is a useful way to capture what’s currently displayed on your screen. Whether you want to save a memorable moment, capture an error message, or share vital information with others, learning how to print screen on a Mac laptop is a handy skill to have. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you with the process.
1. Locate the keys: On a Mac laptop, the “print screen” function is accomplished by using several keys in combination. These keys are located in the top row of the keyboard, usually identified as F-keys.
2. Press Command + Shift + 3: To capture the full screen, simply press the Command (⌘) key, the Shift key, and the number 3 key simultaneously. You’ll hear a camera shutter sound, indicating that the screenshot has been taken.
3. Find the screenshot: After capturing the screen, the screenshot is automatically saved as a file on your desktop. Look for a file labeled “Screen Shot” followed by the date and time. It’s usually saved as a PNG file.
4. Edit and annotate (optional): If you want to make adjustments or add annotations to the captured image, you can directly open it in Preview. Use Preview’s editing tools to crop, highlight, draw, and add text to the screenshot.
5. Save or discard the screenshot: Once you are done editing, you have the choice to either save or discard the screenshot. If you decide to save it, simply choose a suitable location on your Mac and rename the file as desired.
FAQs
1. Can I capture a specific portion of the screen instead of the whole screen?
Yes, if you’d like to capture only a specific part of the screen, press Command + Shift + 4. Your cursor will then transform into a crosshair. Click and drag to select the portion you want to capture.
2. How can I capture a specific window or menu?
To capture a specific window or menu, press Command + Shift + 4, followed by the Spacebar. Your cursor will change to a camera icon. Hover over the desired window or menu and click to capture it.
3. Can I capture screenshots in different file formats?
By default, macOS captures screenshots in the PNG file format. However, you can change this by using third-party software or Terminal commands to set a different file format such as JPEG or PDF.
4. How do I capture the touch bar screenshot on MacBook Pro models?
In MacBook Pro models with a touch bar, you can capture a screenshot of the touch bar by pressing Command + Shift + 6. The screenshot will be saved to your desktop.
5. Is there a way to capture a screenshot directly to the clipboard?
Yes, to capture a screenshot and save it directly to your clipboard without creating a file, press Command + Control + Shift + 3 for the entire screen or Command + Control + Shift + 4 for a specific portion.
6. Can I change the default screenshot save location?
Yes, you can modify the default save location for screenshots by using the Terminal application. By running specific commands, you can set a different folder where screenshots will be automatically saved.
7. Is it possible to capture screenshots using third-party software?
Absolutely! There are various third-party software applications available that provide additional features and more customizable options for taking screenshots on a Mac laptop. These tools often offer screen recording, image editing capabilities, and more.
8. How do I take a screenshot of the Touch ID bar on MacBook Pro?
To take a screenshot of the Touch ID bar on MacBook Pro, press Command + Shift + 5, and then click on the “Capture Touch Bar” option in the screenshot toolbar that appears at the bottom of the screen.
9. Is it possible to take a screenshot during a video streaming or full-screen video playback?
Yes, you can capture screenshots even during video streaming or full-screen video playback by using the standard screenshot shortcuts. The resulting screenshot will include the video or playback window.
10. How can I capture screenshots on a MacBook with a non-standard keyboard layout?
For MacBooks with a non-standard keyboard layout, the combination of Command + Shift + 3 or 4 may not work as expected. In such cases, you can use the “Grab” utility located in the Applications > Utilities folder to capture screenshots through a graphical interface.
11. Can I use the built-in Preview application to take screenshots?
No, the built-in Preview application in macOS does not have functionality to directly take screenshots. However, it is a great tool for editing and annotating screenshots after they have been captured.
12. Are there any screenshot-related shortcuts that I can use?
Yes, besides the traditional screen capture shortcuts, macOS also offers additional shortcuts to quickly access screenshot-related features. Pressing Command + Shift + 5 brings up a screenshot toolbar where you can select various capture options and modify preferences.