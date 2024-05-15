Among Us has quickly become one of the most popular online multiplayer games, captivating players with its thrilling gameplay and captivating social dynamics. While many people enjoy playing Among Us on their mobile devices, playing on a computer provides a more immersive and user-friendly experience. If you’re wondering how to play Among Us on your computer, look no further. In this article, we will guide you through the necessary steps to get started with this exciting game.
How do you play Among Us on the computer?
**To play Among Us on your computer, follow these steps:**
1. **Purchase or download Among Us:** Among Us is available on several platforms, including Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Itch.io. You can either purchase the game on Steam or Epic Games Store or download it for free from Itch.io.
2. **Install the game:** Once you have downloaded Among Us, install it on your computer by running the setup file. This will guide you through the installation process.
3. **Launch Among Us:** After installation, launch the game by locating it in your computer’s applications or game library and opening it.
4. **Choose a game mode:** Upon launching the game, you will be presented with three main game modes: Local, Online, and Freeplay. Local allows you to play with friends on the same network, Online enables you to join or create games with players worldwide, and Freeplay lets you explore the maps without any objectives.
5. **Customize your character:** Before diving into the game, you can customize your character’s appearance by choosing from a variety of colors and outfits. Personalize your character to stand out among the crewmates or blend in as an impostor.
6. **Join or create a game:** If you prefer playing online, select the Online mode and then join or create a game. Joining a game allows you to select a server and join an existing lobby, while creating a game gives you control over settings such as the number of imposters, the map, and more.
7. **Learn the basics of the game:** Among Us is a social deduction game where players are split into crewmates and impostors. Crewmates work together to complete tasks on the spaceship while trying to identify and vote off the impostors. Impostors, on the other hand, aim to sabotage tasks and eliminate the crewmates without being caught.
8. **Complete tasks or deceive the crewmates:** As a crewmate, your objective is to complete the assigned tasks and stay alive. If you are an impostor, your goal is to deceive the crewmates, sabotage their tasks, and eliminate them undetected.
9. **Communicate and discuss with other players:** Communication is key in Among Us. Engage in discussions during meetings, share information, and accuse or defend other players. Work together to figure out who the impostors are, but be careful not to trust them too easily!
10. **Vote and participate in meetings:** The game periodically initiates meetings where players can discuss suspicious behavior, provide alibis, and cast votes. Use this opportunity to gather information, vote out potential impostors, or try to convince others of your innocence if you are wrongly accused.
11. **Undertake emergency meetings and report dead bodies:** If a crewmate discovers a dead body or if you witness an emergency, you can call for an emergency meeting. This allows players to discuss the situation and potentially identify the impostor responsible for the crime.
12. **Continue playing until victory:** The game ends when either all tasks are completed, meaning the crewmates win, or when the impostors successfully eliminate enough crewmates, resulting in an impostor victory. Play multiple rounds to experience different roles and strategies.
FAQs
1. Can I play Among Us on a Mac?
Yes, Among Us is available for both Windows and Mac operating systems.
2. Do I need a powerful computer to play Among Us?
No, Among Us is a relatively lightweight game and doesn’t require a powerful computer to run smoothly.
3. Can I play Among Us with friends who have different devices?
Yes, Among Us supports cross-platform play, allowing you to play with friends regardless of the device they are using.
4. Can I play Among Us offline?
Among Us primarily relies on online multiplayer interactions but offers a Freeplay mode for offline exploration without objectives or opponents.
5. Is Among Us free to play on the computer?
Among Us is not entirely free on the computer, though it can be downloaded for free from Itch.io. However, purchasing the game on Steam or Epic Games Store provides additional benefits and supports the developers.
6. Can I play Among Us solo?
While Among Us is designed as a multiplayer game, you can still play with AI-controlled players by creating a local game and adding computer-controlled crewmates or impostors.
7. Are there any in-app purchases in Among Us?
No, Among Us does not have any in-app purchases. Once you purchase or download the game on your computer, you have access to all its features.
8. Can I play Among Us in a web browser?
No, Among Us cannot be directly played in a web browser. It needs to be downloaded and installed on your computer.
9. Can I host my own private game?
Yes, Among Us allows you to create private games where only invited players can join, enabling you to play exclusively with friends.
10. Can I change my character’s appearance after customization?
Yes, you can change your character’s appearance whenever you create a new game or join a different lobby.
11. Can I change the keybindings in Among Us?
No, Among Us does not currently have an in-game feature to change keybindings. The controls are preset and cannot be customized.
12. Are there any age restrictions to play Among Us on the computer?
Among Us does not have any specific age restrictions, but it is recommended for players aged 10 and above due to its online multiplayer nature and the need for communication and social interaction.