How do you have two iTunes accounts on one computer?
If you have multiple iTunes accounts that you need to use on a single computer, you may wonder how to manage them effectively. Fortunately, there are simple steps you can follow to have two iTunes accounts on one computer. By creating separate user accounts on your computer, you can easily switch between iTunes accounts without any hassle.
Step 1: Create a new user account
To begin, open the “System Preferences” on your computer and navigate to “Users & Groups.” Click on the padlock icon and enter your admin username and password. Then, click on the “+” button to add a new user. Fill in the required information to create a new user account.
Step 2: Switch to the new user account
After creating the new user account, log out of your current user account and log in to the newly created one. To do this, click on the Apple menu at the top left corner of the screen and select “Log Out [username].”
Step 3: Set up iTunes for the new user account
Once you’ve logged in to the new user account, open iTunes and sign in with the second iTunes account you want to use. You can now download, purchase, and manage content from this account separately.
Step 4: Switch between user accounts
To switch between user accounts and access different iTunes accounts, you can simply log out of the current user account and sign in to a different one. You can do this by clicking on the Apple menu, selecting “Log Out,” and then choosing the desired user account.
Step 5: Use iTunes Home Sharing
Note: This step is optional but can be useful if you want to access all your iTunes content from a single user account.
To access all your iTunes content from both user accounts, you can enable iTunes Home Sharing. In iTunes, go to “File” > “Home Sharing” > “Turn On Home Sharing” to share your content between your iTunes accounts.
Additional FAQs:
Can I sync different iTunes libraries to each user account?
No, iTunes libraries are typically shared across user accounts on a computer. Each user account will use the same iTunes library, but the iTunes account used for purchases and downloads can be different.
Can I use multiple iTunes accounts on one computer without creating separate user accounts?
While it is technically possible to switch between iTunes accounts without separate user accounts, it can be complicated and lead to potential conflicts and data mix-up. Creating separate user accounts is the recommended and cleaner way to manage multiple iTunes accounts.
Can I use one iTunes account for apps and another for media?
Yes, you can use different iTunes accounts for apps and media by signing in and out of the respective accounts within iTunes.
Can I merge two iTunes accounts into one?
No, it is not possible to merge two iTunes accounts into a single account. However, you can authorize both accounts on a computer and switch between them as needed.
Can I have separate iTunes accounts for multiple devices?
Yes, each device can have its own iTunes account. As long as you sign in with the appropriate account, you can manage and sync content specifically for that device.
What happens to my iTunes Match or Apple Music subscription when switching between accounts?
Switching iTunes accounts will require you to sign out and sign back in to access your subscriptions. However, ensure that you have the necessary login details and authorization to retain access to your subscriptions.
Can I download past purchases from both iTunes accounts on one computer?
Yes, by switching between user accounts, you can download and access past purchases associated with each of your iTunes accounts.
Will my playlists and ratings be shared between different iTunes accounts?
No, playlists, ratings, and other user-specific information will not be shared between different iTunes accounts. Each account will have its own unique settings.
Can I use Family Sharing with multiple iTunes accounts on one computer?
Yes, Family Sharing allows you to share purchases and content between multiple iTunes accounts on the same computer.
Can I have more than two iTunes accounts on one computer?
Yes, you can create and manage as many user accounts and iTunes accounts as you need on a single computer.
Can I share my iTunes content with other user accounts?
By enabling iTunes Home Sharing, you can share your iTunes content with other user accounts on the same computer. However, keep in mind that this requires separate user accounts and enabling Home Sharing for each account.