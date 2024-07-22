How do you go live on instagram on the computer?

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms today, allowing users to share their photos and videos with the world. One of the key features of Instagram is the ability to go live, providing a real-time experience for your followers. However, many users wonder how they can go live on Instagram when using a computer. In this article, we will address this question directly and provide step-by-step instructions on how to go live on Instagram on your computer.
To go live on Instagram using a computer, you’ll need to make use of a feature called “Instagram Live Stream.” Here is a step-by-step guide on how to go live on Instagram on your computer:
**Step 1: Log in to Instagram**
Open your preferred web browser and visit www.instagram.com. Log in to your Instagram account using your username and password.
**Step 2: Access the Instagram Stories Camera**
Once you’re logged in, you will be on the homepage. Click on the camera icon in the upper-left corner of the page, or swipe right to access the camera interface.
**Step 3: Enable Camera and Microphone Access**
Before going live, you will be prompted to allow Instagram to access your computer’s camera and microphone. Click “Allow” to grant access and proceed.
**Step 4: Select the “Live” Option**
On the camera interface, you will see a row of options at the bottom of the screen. Swipe left until you see the “Live” option, which will have a red circle around it. Click on it to start the live video broadcasting.
**Step 5: Add a Title to Your Live Video**
After selecting the “Live” option, you can add a title to your live video if desired. Simply click on the text field at the top of the screen, enter a captivating title, and hit enter.
**Step 6: Go Live**
Finally, click on the “Go Live” button to start broadcasting your live video to your followers. You can interact with your audience through comments and see how many viewers are watching your live stream.
That’s it! You are now live on Instagram from your computer and can share your exciting moments with your followers in real-time.
FAQs
1. Can I go live on Instagram using a computer?
Yes, you can go live on Instagram using a computer by following the steps mentioned above.
2. Does the live video stay on my Instagram profile?
No, unlike regular Instagram posts, live videos do not stay on your Instagram profile. Once the live video ends, it is no longer accessible, unless you save it beforehand.
3. Can I add filters or effects to my live video?
Yes, you can enhance your live video by using Instagram’s filters and effects during the broadcast.
4. Can I go live with someone else on Instagram?
As of now, going live with someone else is only possible on Instagram through the mobile app, not on the computer.
5. Can I schedule a live video in advance?
Currently, there is no option to schedule a live video in advance on Instagram, regardless of whether you’re using a computer or a mobile device.
6. Can I see who is watching my live video?
Yes, during your live video, you can see the usernames of viewers who are tuned in, and they can interact with you through the comment section.
7. Can I receive notifications when someone goes live?
Yes, if you have enabled notifications for a specific user, you will receive a notification when they go live on Instagram.
8. What happens if I lose internet connection during my live video?
If you lose internet connection during your live video, the broadcast will end automatically. You can choose to go live again once you have a stable internet connection.
9. Can I save my live video?
Yes, you have the option to save your live video to your device’s camera roll once the broadcast is complete.
10. Can I download or share my live video after the broadcast?
No, unfortunately, you cannot download or share your live video after the broadcast. Therefore, it is essential to save it if you wish to keep a copy.
11. How long can I go live on Instagram?
Instagram allows users to go live for up to one hour. After one hour, the live video will automatically end.
12. Can I delete my live video?
Once your live video is complete, it will no longer be accessible to your followers. Thus, you do not need to worry about deleting it.