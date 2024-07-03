How do you get the degree symbol on your keyboard?
The degree symbol (°) is a common symbol used in various fields, including math, science, and weather forecasting. It represents temperature, angles, or geographic coordinates. While it may not be readily visible on your keyboard, there are several ways to easily access and insert the degree symbol. Here are some methods you can try:
1. **Alt Code Method:** Hold down the Alt key and type “0176” on the numeric keypad. Release the Alt key, and the degree symbol will appear.
2. **Unicode Character Entry:** Press and hold the Ctrl+Shift keys simultaneously, then type “U+00B0” or “U+2103” on the numeric keypad (with Num Lock enabled). Release the Ctrl+Shift keys, and the corresponding degree symbol will be inserted.
3. **Character Map or Symbols Table:** On Windows, you can access the “Character Map” utility by pressing the Windows key + R, then typing “charmap” and pressing Enter. Find the degree symbol in the Character Map window and click on it to insert it into your document. Mac users can open the Symbols Table by clicking Edit > Emoji & Symbols in most applications.
4. **Copy and Paste:** If you frequently need the degree symbol, simply copy it (°) from any online source or document and paste it into your desired location using Ctrl+V or right-clicking and selecting “Paste.”
5. **AutoCorrect Feature:** Some word processors, like Microsoft Word, have an AutoCorrect feature that can automatically replace predefined text with symbols. You can set up an AutoCorrect entry to replace a specific text string, such as “deg,” with the degree symbol.
6. **Keyboard Shortcut:** Certain applications, such as Google Docs, allow you to create custom keyboard shortcuts. Go to the application’s settings or preferences and define a shortcut for the degree symbol.
7. **HTML Entity:** If you are working with HTML or coding, you can use the HTML entity “°” for the degree symbol.
FAQs:
1. Can I use the degree symbol on a smartphone or tablet?
Yes, most smartphones and tablets have an on-screen keyboard that includes the degree symbol. Access the special characters or symbols panel to find it.
2. How can I insert the degree symbol in Excel?
Excel allows you to insert the degree symbol using the CHAR function. Enter “=CHAR(176)” in the desired cell to display the degree symbol.
3. Where can I find the degree symbol in Google Docs?
In Google Docs, go to Insert > Special Characters to open the characters table. Search for “degree” using the search bar or browse through the symbols until you find the degree symbol.
4. How can I type the degree symbol on a Mac?
On a Mac, you can use the Option + Shift + 8 keys to type the degree symbol (°).
5. Is there any other way to insert the degree symbol on a Windows PC?
Another method is to use the “Num Lock” key and the ASCII code by holding the Alt key while typing “248”. However, this method may not work on all keyboards.
6. Can I add the degree symbol to my keyboard layout permanently?
It is not possible to physically add the degree symbol to your keyboard. However, you can create a custom keyboard shortcut or use the AutoCorrect feature to easily insert it.
7. How do I insert the degree symbol in Photoshop?
In Photoshop, select the “Text” tool, click on the desired location, and then go to Type > Glyphs. The Glyphs panel will open, allowing you to search and insert the degree symbol.
8. Is the degree symbol used only for temperature units?
No, the degree symbol is not limited to temperature units. It is also used to represent angles, geographic coordinates, and various other measurements in different fields.
9. Can I change the size or font of the degree symbol?
Yes, once the degree symbol is inserted into a document or text field, you can change its size, font, or appearance just like any other character.
10. How do I insert the degree symbol in PowerPoint?
In PowerPoint, go to Insert > Symbols > Symbol to open the Symbols panel. Search for “degree” and double-click on the degree symbol to insert it.
11. Is the degree symbol always a superscript?
No, the degree symbol is typically displayed as a superscript when used for temperature units like Celsius (°C) or Fahrenheit (°F), but it is not always a superscript.
12. Where can I find the degree symbol on a laptop keyboard?
On most laptop keyboards, you can find the degree symbol by holding the “Fn” key and pressing the key labeled with a degree symbol, which is often located near the top row of the keyboard.