How do you fix a laptop keyboard that wonʼt type?

If you are experiencing the frustrating issue of a laptop keyboard that won’t type, don’t worry. There are several solutions you can try to get your keyboard back in working order. Before rushing to a computer repair shop or spending money on a new keyboard, follow these troubleshooting steps to fix the issue yourself.
1. Check for physical blockages
Sometimes, debris like dust, crumbs, or other particles may get lodged beneath the keys, preventing them from functioning properly. Carefully turn your laptop upside down and gently tap the keyboard to dislodge any loose particles. Alternatively, you can use compressed air to blow out any obstructions.
2. Restart your laptop
In some instances, a simple reboot can resolve software glitches that may be causing the keyboard to malfunction. Restart your laptop and check if the keyboard starts working again.
3. Update or reinstall keyboard driver
Outdated or corrupt keyboard drivers can cause keyboard problems. To fix this, go to the manufacturer’s website and download the latest driver for your laptop model. Alternatively, you can uninstall the keyboard driver from the Device Manager and restart your laptop. Windows will automatically reinstall the driver.
4. Disable Filter Keys
Sometimes, the Filter Keys feature, which is designed to ignore brief or repeated keystrokes, may accidentally get enabled and cause keyboard input delays. To disable Filter Keys, go to the Control Panel > Ease of Access > Change how your keyboard works, and uncheck the box next to “Turn on Filter Keys.”
5. Check for keyboard language settings
If you have multiple keyboard language layouts installed, it’s possible that your keyboard is set to a language you are not familiar with. To change the keyboard language, go to Control Panel > Clock, Language, and Region > Language > Options, and select the desired language.
6. Test the keyboard in Safe Mode
Boot your laptop into Safe Mode and check if the keyboard works there. If it does, it indicates that a third-party software or application is causing the issue. Uninstall recently installed programs or perform a system restore to a previous point when the keyboard was functioning correctly.
7. Check for updates
Ensure that your operating system and all relevant software are up to date. Outdated software can sometimes interfere with the keyboard’s functionality.
8. Perform a system scan for malware
Malware infections can affect various aspects of your computer, including the keyboard. Run a reputable antivirus program to scan your system and eliminate any potential threats.
9. Connect an external keyboard
To determine if the issue lies with the laptop’s keyboard or the internal components, connect an external USB keyboard. If the external keyboard works fine, it may indicate a hardware problem with the laptop’s built-in keyboard.
10. Remove and reconnect the keyboard
If you possess technical skills and feel comfortable doing so, you can try removing and reconnecting the laptop’s keyboard. This process may vary depending on your laptop model, so consult your manufacturer’s instructions or seek professional assistance.
11. Seek professional assistance
If none of the above solutions resolve the issue, it may be best to seek professional help. A qualified technician can diagnose the problem and offer suitable solutions, such as keyboard replacement if necessary.
12. Use an on-screen keyboard as a temporary solution
If you urgently need to use your laptop but the keyboard remains unresponsive, you can use the built-in on-screen keyboard. This virtual keyboard can be accessed through the Ease of Access Center or in the Start Menu, providing a temporary workaround until the issue is resolved.
Conclusion
Experiencing a faulty laptop keyboard can be frustrating, but there are several troubleshooting steps you can try before resorting to expensive repairs or replacements. By checking for physical obstructions, updating drivers, adjusting settings, and seeking professional assistance if required, you can regain full functionality of your laptop keyboard and get back to productive work.