How do you download iCloud photos to computer?

Introduction
iCloud is a fantastic tool for syncing and backing up your photos, but sometimes you might want to download them to your computer for different purposes. Whether you want to create a local backup or simply access your photos on a larger screen, downloading your iCloud photos is a straightforward process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to download your iCloud photos to your computer.
How do you download iCloud photos to your computer?
**To download iCloud photos to your computer, follow these steps:**
1. Open your preferred web browser and go to www.icloud.com.
2. Log in using your Apple ID and password.
3. Click on the “Photos” icon.
4. Browse through your photo library and select the photos you want to download. To select multiple photos, hold down the “Command” (⌘) key on a Mac or the “Control” (Ctrl) key on a PC while clicking on the photos.
5. Once you have selected the desired photos, click on the download icon (a cloud with an arrow pointing downward) located in the toolbar.
Note: If you want to download your entire photo library, click “Select All” before clicking the download icon.
6. A dialog box will appear asking if you want to download the selected photos in their original format or a compressed zip file. Choose the option that suits your needs.
7. Specify a destination folder on your computer where you want to save the downloaded photos, and then click “Save” or “Download.” The photos will start downloading to your computer.
FAQs about downloading iCloud photos to your computer
1. Can I download photos from iCloud to my computer if I don’t have an Apple device?
Yes, you can download iCloud photos to your computer regardless of whether you own an Apple device or not. You can access iCloud through a web browser on any device.
2. What if I have two-factor authentication enabled on my Apple ID?
If you have two-factor authentication enabled, you might need to enter the verification code sent to your trusted device before accessing iCloud photos on the web.
3. Can I download Live Photos and videos from iCloud?
Certainly! You can download Live Photos and videos from iCloud using the same method mentioned above.
4. How long does it take to download iCloud photos to a computer?
The time it takes to download iCloud photos to your computer depends on the number and size of the photos. Larger files or a larger quantity of photos will naturally require more time to download.
5. What happens if my Internet connection gets interrupted during the download?
If your Internet connection gets interrupted during the download process, don’t worry. You can restart the download from where it left off once your connection is restored.
6. Can I download photos directly to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can select an external hard drive as the destination folder when prompted to save the downloaded photos. Make sure your external hard drive is connected to your computer before initiating the download.
7. Are the photos I download from iCloud the original quality?
When downloading iCloud photos from the web, you have the option to choose whether you want them in their original format or as compressed zip files. If you select the original format, the downloaded photos will retain their original quality.
8. Can I still access my iCloud photos on my Apple devices after I download them to my computer?
Yes, downloading your iCloud photos to a computer does not remove them from your Apple devices. They will remain accessible through Photos or the iCloud Photo Library on your Apple devices.
9. How much space do I need on my computer to download iCloud photos?
The amount of space required on your computer depends on the total size of the photos you want to download. Make sure you have enough free space on your computer’s hard drive to accommodate the downloaded photos.
10. Can I download photos from iCloud to multiple computers?
Yes, you can download iCloud photos to multiple computers by accessing iCloud through a web browser on each device.
11. Will downloading iCloud photos to my computer remove them from iCloud?
No, downloading iCloud photos to your computer does not delete them from iCloud. They will still be available in your iCloud Photo Library.
12. Can I download photos from a shared album in iCloud?
Yes, you can download photos from shared albums in iCloud, but only if you have the necessary permissions granted by the album’s owner. Simply select the photos you want to download and follow the same procedure mentioned earlier.