How do you do a degrees sign on the keyboard?

The degrees sign, represented by the symbol °, is commonly used for denoting temperature, angles, and geographic coordinates. While it may not be readily visible on the keyboard, there are several ways to type the degrees sign on both Windows and Mac computers. In this article, we will explore these methods and provide a step-by-step guide to help you add the degrees sign to your typing repertoire.
Method 1: Using keyboard shortcuts
The quickest way to insert the degrees sign on a keyboard is by utilizing specific keyboard shortcuts. The exact combination of keys might vary depending on your operating system, but the following methods are generally widely applicable:
Windows:
To type the degrees sign on a Windows computer, follow these steps:
1. Num Lock: Ensure that your Num Lock function is enabled.
2. Alt Code: Press and hold the Alt key on your keyboard.
3. Numeric Pad: Using the numeric pad on the right side of your keyboard, type the numbers 0176.
4. Release: Release the Alt key, and the degrees sign (°) will appear.
Mac:
To insert the degrees sign on a Mac computer, the following steps can be followed:
1. Option Key: Press and hold the Option key (also known as Alt).
2. Shift Key: While holding the Option key, press the Shift key.
3. 8 Key: Still holding Option and Shift, press the number 8 key.
4. Release: Release all keys, and the degrees sign (°) will appear.
Method 2: Using Character Map/Viewer
If you prefer a more visual approach or if your keyboard lacks a numeric pad, you can use the Character Map (Windows) or Character Viewer (Mac) to locate and insert the degrees sign:
Windows:
1. Start Menu: Open the Start menu and search for “Character Map.”
2. Select Symbol: Once the Character Map window appears, find the degrees sign (°) and click on it.
3. Copy: Click the “Copy” button to copy the symbol to your clipboard.
4. Paste: In your desired application, right-click and select “Paste” to insert the degrees sign.
Mac:
1. Menu Bar: Click on the “Edit” menu in your desired application.
2. Special Characters: From the dropdown menu, select “Emoji & Symbols” or “Special Characters.”
3. Search: In the search bar of the Character Viewer window, type “degree” or “°.”
4. Insert: Double-click on the degrees sign (°) to insert it into your text.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How do I know if my Num Lock is enabled on a Windows computer?
To check if your Num Lock is enabled, look for a light labeled “Num Lock” on your keyboard. If the light is on, Num Lock is enabled.
2. Is the degrees sign the same as the degrees symbol?
Yes, the terms “degrees sign” and “degrees symbol” are often used interchangeably.
3. Can I use these methods to insert other special characters?
Absolutely! These methods can be used to insert various special characters and symbols on your keyboard.
4. Are there any other keyboard shortcuts for the degrees sign?
Yes, some alternative keyboard shortcuts exist, but they might not work universally across all applications and operating systems. The methods provided are the most reliable.
5. Can I create a custom shortcut for the degrees sign on my keyboard?
While the ability to create custom shortcuts might depend on your operating system or application, it is usually possible to configure custom shortcuts through system settings or third-party software.
6. Can I use the degrees sign in a web browser?
Yes, the degrees sign can be used in web browsers, provided the applicable Unicode character is supported by the specific web font being used.
7. Can I insert the degrees sign on a smartphone or tablet?
Yes, most smartphones and tablets offer on-screen keyboards that provide access to special characters, including the degrees sign.
8. Can I use these methods in any language or keyboard layout?
The methods mentioned should work across various language settings and keyboard layouts, as these shortcuts are based on Unicode characters.
9. Why is the degrees sign necessary in scientific and mathematical writing?
The degrees sign is important for accurately conveying information about temperature, angles, geographic coordinates, and other measurements in scientific and mathematical contexts.
10. How can I remove or replace the degrees sign in my text?
To remove or replace the degrees sign, simply delete or overwrite it like any other text character in your document or text field.
11. Are there other symbols commonly used in conjunction with the degrees sign?
Yes, the prime symbol (′) and double prime symbol (″) are commonly used in combination with the degrees sign to denote minutes and seconds, respectively.
12. Can I change the font or style of the degrees sign?
Yes, the font or style of the degrees sign can be modified depending on the capabilities of the software or application you are using. Look for customization options in the formatting settings.