How do you do a degree symbol on keyboard?

If you’ve ever wondered how to type a degree symbol (°) on your keyboard, you’re not alone. Whether you need to express temperature, angles, or geographic coordinates, using the degree symbol can add clarity to your writing. In this article, we’ll explore various methods for typing the degree symbol on different devices and operating systems.
Method 1: Keyboard shortcuts
The easiest way to insert a degree symbol is by using keyboard shortcuts. Here’s how to do it on different platforms:
On Windows:
1. Hold the Alt key and type 0176 using the numeric keypad (Num Lock should be on).
2. The degree symbol (°) will appear where your cursor is located.
On Mac:
1. Press the Shift, Option, and 8 keys simultaneously.
2. The degree symbol (°) will be inserted at the cursor’s position.
Method 2: Character Map (Windows)
If you prefer a graphical approach, the Character Map feature on Windows allows you to find and insert special characters easily. Here’s how you can use it:
1. Open the Character Map utility by typing “Character Map” in the Windows search bar.
2. In the Character Map window, locate the degree symbol (°) and select it.
3. Click on the “Copy” button, then paste the symbol (Ctrl + V) wherever you need it.
Method 3: Symbols menu (Mac)
Mac users can access a wide range of symbols, including the degree symbol, through the Symbols menu. Here’s how to use it:
1. Place your cursor where you want the degree symbol (°) to appear.
2. Go to “Edit” in the menu bar, and select “Emoji & Symbols” (or use the shortcut Control + Command + Space).
3. In the Symbols menu, locate the degree symbol and double-click on it to insert it into your text.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I create the degree symbol on a smartphone or tablet?
Yes, you can easily insert the degree symbol on smartphones and tablets. Look for the “Symbols” or “Special Characters” option on your device’s keyboard.
2. What should I do if the keyboard shortcuts don’t work?
Make sure that “Num Lock” is enabled if you’re using a numeric keypad. If you’re still encountering issues, you can try copying and pasting the degree symbol from a website or using the Character Map/Symbols menu methods.
3. Is there a universal keyboard shortcut for the degree symbol?
No, there isn’t a universal shortcut. The methods mentioned in this article are the most commonly used ones on Windows and Mac operating systems.
4. Can I change the default keyboard layout to include the degree symbol?
Yes, some operating systems allow you to customize your keyboard layout and assign special characters to specific keys. Refer to your operating system’s settings or search for third-party keyboard layout software.
5. Is there a difference between the degree symbol (°) and the superscript degree (˚)?
Yes, the degree symbol (°) is a full-sized symbol, while the superscript degree (˚) is smaller and raised above the baseline. The degree symbol is commonly used to represent precise measurements, while the superscript degree is often used in mathematics or scientific notations.
6. Can I use HTML code to display the degree symbol on websites?
Yes, you can use the HTML code “°” to display the degree symbol on web pages.
7. What other symbols can I insert using similar methods?
Besides the degree symbol, you can use these methods to insert other symbols, such as the copyright symbol (©), registered trademark symbol (®), and many more.
8. Are there alternative keyboard shortcuts for typing the degree symbol?
Some keyboards may have dedicated function keys or combinations specific to certain models or brands. Check your keyboard’s manual or manufacturer’s website for any additional shortcuts.
9. Can I use the degree symbol in word processing software like Microsoft Word?
Yes, you can insert the degree symbol directly into word processing software by using the methods mentioned in this article.
10. Can I change the appearance or size of the degree symbol?
The appearance and size of the degree symbol are determined by the font you are using. You can change the font settings to modify the degree symbol’s appearance.
11. Can I use the degree symbol in spreadsheet software like Microsoft Excel?
Absolutely! You can insert the degree symbol into spreadsheet software just like any other text-based software using the methods mentioned earlier.
12. Are there alternative ways to generate the degree symbol?
Yes, some software applications or programs have built-in character menus that allow you to insert special symbols. Explore the menus or search for instructions within the specific program you are using.