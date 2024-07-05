How do you do a degree sign on a keyboard?

One of the most commonly used symbols in science, mathematics, and various other fields is the degree sign (°). This symbol represents temperature measurements, angles, and geographic coordinates among other things. If you’re wondering how to type a degree sign on your keyboard, you’re in the right place. In this article, we’ll explore various methods to easily insert a degree sign in your documents, presentations, or online conversations.
Method 1: Keyboard shortcut
The simplest and quickest way to type a degree sign on a keyboard is to use a keyboard shortcut. Here’s how you can do it:
Press and hold the Alt key (located on either side of the spacebar) and simultaneously type the numbers 0176 on the numeric keypad. Once you release the Alt key, the degree sign will appear.
For laptops without a separate numeric keypad, you can usually enable a numeric keypad function by pressing the Num Lock key, then use the highlighted numbers on the keyboard.
Method 2: Character Map on Windows
If you are using a Windows computer, you can also use the Character Map tool to insert special characters like the degree sign. Here’s how:
1. Open the Character Map by typing “Character Map” in the Windows search bar and clicking on the application when it appears in the results.
2. In the Character Map dialog box, scroll down or search for the degree sign.
3. Once you find it, click on the degree sign to select it.
4. Click on the “Copy” button to copy the degree sign to your clipboard.
5. Paste the degree sign (using Ctrl + V or right-click and select Paste) into your desired document or location.
Method 3: Emoji and Symbols on macOS
For macOS users, the process of typing a degree sign is just as simple. Follow these steps:
1. Place the cursor where you want to insert the degree sign.
2. On the menu bar at the top of the screen, click on “Edit” and select “Emoji & Symbols.” Alternatively, you can press Ctrl + Command + Space to open the Emoji & Symbols window.
3. In the Emoji & Symbols window, type “degree” or “temperature” in the search bar. The degree sign (°) should appear in the search results.
4. Double-click on the degree sign to insert it at your cursor’s location.
Additional Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I use the degree symbol in Microsoft Word?
Yes, you can enter the degree symbol in Microsoft Word using any of the methods mentioned above.
2. Can I use the degree symbol in Excel?
Absolutely! The degree symbol can be inserted into Excel cells using the same methods mentioned earlier.
3. Can I insert a degree sign in Google Docs?
Yes, you can use the degree symbol in Google Docs. The keyboard shortcuts and special character insertion methods are similar to those in Microsoft Word.
4. Is there an alternative to using keyboard shortcuts?
Yes, if you frequently need to type the degree sign, you can set up a custom autocorrect rule in your word processing software to automatically replace a specific combination of characters with the degree symbol.
5. What if my keyboard doesn’t have a numeric keypad?
If your keyboard doesn’t have a numeric keypad, you can use the Character Map on Windows or the Emoji & Symbols window on macOS to insert the degree symbol.
6. Can I type the degree sign on a smartphone or tablet?
Yes, the degree sign is available on most smartphone or tablet keyboards. Look for the symbols or emoji section of your keyboard to find it.
7. Can I change the font or style of the degree sign?
Yes, once the degree sign is inserted into your document, you can change its font or style like any other text.
8. Do all fonts support the degree symbol?
Most standard fonts support the degree symbol, but it’s always a good idea to check the specific font’s character set or use a universal font like Arial or Times New Roman if compatibility is a concern.
9. Is there a difference between the degree sign (°) and a superscripted small “o” (o)?
Yes, the degree sign (°) is a specific symbol used for denoting temperature or angles, while a superscripted small “o” (o) is a common abbreviation for “order” or “number.” Use the degree sign when referring to angles or temperature.
10. Can I use the degree sign in email or social media posts?
Yes, most email clients and social media platforms support the degree symbol, allowing you to use it in your messages or posts.
11. Are there any other symbols or special characters I should know about?
Yes, there are numerous symbols and special characters available to add emphasis or clarity to your documents. Explore the Character Map or Emoji & Symbols window for an extensive list of options.
12. Can I create a shortcut key combination for the degree symbol?
Unfortunately, creating custom shortcut key combinations for specific characters or symbols usually depends on the word processing software or operating system being used. However, you can often set up autocorrect rules or use external text expansion tools for this purpose.