How do you dm on Instagram on a computer?
Instagram is a popular social media platform that allows users to share photos and videos with their followers. While it is primarily designed for mobile use, many people also want to use Instagram on their computers. One common question is how to direct message (DM) on Instagram using a computer. Fortunately, there are a few ways to conveniently send and receive DMs on Instagram from your computer.
1. Instagram’s Web Version
One straightforward method to send DMs on Instagram from a computer is by using Instagram’s official website. Simply visit www.instagram.com and log in to your account. You will find a “Direct Message” icon (a paper plane) at the top-right corner of the screen. Click on it, and you will be able to send DMs, view your inbox, and reply to messages just like you would on the Instagram mobile app.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I send DMs on Instagram from my computer without using the web version?
Yes, you can also use third-party apps or browser extensions that allow you to access Instagram’s messaging feature on your computer.
2. What are some popular third-party apps for DMing on Instagram?
Some popular third-party apps known for their ability to send DMs on Instagram from a computer include IG:dm, Chrome IG Story, and Flume.
3. Are these third-party apps safe to use?
While many third-party apps are safe, it’s important to be cautious and only download from trusted sources to avoid potential security risks.
4. Can I send DMs to people who don’t follow me back on Instagram?
No, you can only send DMs to people who follow you back on Instagram.
5. How can I start a new conversation on Instagram DM?
To start a new conversation, click on the “Direct Message” icon, then select the plus icon (+) in the top-right corner. Search for the username of the person you want to message, select their profile, and click on “Next” to begin the conversation.
6. Can I send photos and videos in Instagram DMs on a computer?
Yes, you can send both photos and videos in Instagram DMs on your computer. Simply click on the camera icon to select the files you want to send.
7. Is it possible to delete Instagram DMs on a computer?
Yes, you can delete Instagram DMs on a computer. Simply open the conversation, hover over the message you wish to delete, click on the three-dot icon that appears, and choose the “Delete” option.
8. Can I see if someone has read my Instagram DM on a computer?
Yes, Instagram provides read receipts for DMs. If someone has read your message, you will see a small eye icon next to it.
9. Is there a way to mute Instagram DM notifications on a computer?
Yes, you can mute Instagram DM notifications on a computer. Go to your settings, select “Notifications,” and customize your preferences to control what notifications you receive.
10. Can I view old DMs on Instagram from my computer?
Yes, you can view your entire DM history on Instagram from a computer. Simply scroll through your inbox to access old conversations.
11. How can I search for specific messages in Instagram DMs on a computer?
Currently, Instagram’s web version does not have a search function for DMs. However, you can manually scroll through your conversations to find specific messages.
12. Are voice messages supported in Instagram DMs on a computer?
As of now, Instagram’s web version does not support voice messages. This feature is only available on the mobile app.
Using one of these methods, you can easily send and manage your DMs on Instagram while using a computer. Whether you choose Instagram’s web version or a specialized third-party app, staying connected with your Instagram followers is now more convenient than ever.