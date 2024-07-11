How do you delete instagram pictures on the computer?

Instagram is an immensely popular social media platform that allows users to share their photos and videos with the world. While it is primarily used on mobile devices, you can also access and manage your Instagram account from a computer. If you’re wondering how to delete Instagram pictures on your computer, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step.
Accessing Instagram on a Computer
Before we dive into the process of deleting pictures, you need to ensure that you can access your Instagram account on a computer. Here’s how to do it:
**1. Open your preferred web browser and go to www.instagram.com.**
**2. Log in using your Instagram credentials (username and password).**
Now that you’re logged into your Instagram account on your computer, let’s move on to deleting pictures.
Deleting Instagram Pictures
Unfortunately, Instagram’s web version does not offer the option to delete individual pictures. However, you can achieve this using a simple workaround. Follow these steps:
**1. Open Instagram on your computer as described in the previous section.**
**2. Click on your profile picture at the top right corner to view your profile.**
Now, we’ll guide you through the process of selecting and deleting specific pictures from your Instagram account.
**3. Locate the picture you want to delete and click on it to open it.**
**4. Once the picture is open, click on the three-dot menu icon at the top right corner of the picture.**
**5. From the dropdown menu, select “Delete”.**
**6. In the confirmation pop-up, click “Delete” again to confirm the deletion.**
That’s it! The Instagram picture has now been deleted from your account.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Can I delete multiple pictures simultaneously?
No, Instagram’s web version does not provide an option to delete multiple pictures at once. You need to delete them individually.
Can I restore the pictures after deleting them?
No, once you delete a picture on Instagram, it cannot be restored. Think twice before deleting any important pictures.
Why can’t I delete pictures directly from the web version?
Instagram’s website is primarily designed for browsing and interacting with content. To maintain the app’s simplicity and focus on visual content, certain features like deleting pictures are limited.
Can I delete pictures from other users’ accounts?
No, you can only delete pictures from your own Instagram account.
Can I delete pictures from the mobile app instead?
Yes, deleting pictures on Instagram’s mobile app is straightforward. Simply open the picture, tap on the three-dot menu icon, and choose “Delete”.
Will the deleted pictures disappear from others’ feeds too?
Yes, once you delete a picture, it will no longer be visible to your followers or others who come across your profile.
Do deleted pictures still occupy storage space on my device?
No, deleting pictures from your Instagram account does not remove them from your device’s storage. They are only removed from your Instagram profile.
Can I delete pictures that are part of a carousel post?
Yes, you can delete individual pictures from a carousel post just like any other picture.
Can I delete pictures on Instagram without logging into my account?
No, you need to log into your Instagram account to delete pictures.
Can I delete pictures from my account using another person’s computer?
Yes, as long as you log into your Instagram account, you can delete pictures from any computer.
Will deleting a picture remove its associated comments and likes?
Yes, when you delete a picture, all the comments and likes associated with that picture will also be permanently removed.
How can I hide pictures temporarily instead of deleting them?
Instagram provides an option called “Archive” that allows you to hide pictures temporarily without permanently deleting them. This option is available in both the web version and mobile app.
Now that you know how to delete Instagram pictures on a computer, you can manage your profile and remove pictures whenever needed. Remember to think twice before deleting any precious memories, as they cannot be restored once deleted.