How do you delete a facebook account on computer?

**How do you delete a Facebook account on a computer?**
If you’ve decided that it’s time to bid farewell to your Facebook account, you’ll be glad to know that the process is quite straightforward. Just follow these simple steps to delete your Facebook account using a computer:
1. **Login to your Facebook account**: Open your preferred web browser and go to the Facebook website. Enter your login credentials (email address/phone number and password) to access your account.
2. **Access the account deletion settings**: Once you’re logged in, click on the downward-facing arrow in the top-right corner of the Facebook homepage. In the dropdown menu, select “Settings & Privacy” and then click on “Settings.”
3. **Navigate to the account deletion page**: From the left-hand menu, click on “Your Facebook Information.” This will open a new page with various options related to your account.
4. **Delete your account**: On the “Your Facebook Information” page, locate the “Deactivation and Deletion” section. Here, you’ll find the option to “Delete Your Account and Information.” Click on “View” next to it.
5. **Confirm deletion**: On the next page, you’ll be presented with a brief explanation of the account deletion process. Click on “Delete Account” to proceed.
6. **Enter your password**: To verify your intention, Facebook will prompt you to enter your password. Provide the required information and click “Continue.”
7. **Confirm deletion and review**: Facebook will then display a final confirmation message stating that your account will be permanently deleted after 30 days. The message will also include an option to cancel the deletion if you change your mind. If you’re sure about deleting your account, click on “Delete Account.”
8. **Account deletion initiated**: Congratulations, you’ve successfully initiated the deletion process for your Facebook account. Remember, if you log in during the next 30 days, your deletion request will be canceled.
FAQs about deleting a Facebook account on a computer
1. Can I reactivate my deleted Facebook account?
No, once you complete the account deletion process, your Facebook account is permanently and irreversibly deleted.
2. Is there a way to back up my Facebook data before deleting my account?
Yes, Facebook offers the option to download a copy of your information before deleting your account. This can include photos, posts, messages, and more.
3. What happens to my Facebook Messenger if I delete my account?
Deleting your Facebook account will also delete your Facebook Messenger conversations. So make sure to save any important messages before going ahead with the deletion.
4. Does deleting my Facebook account delete all my photos?
Yes, deleting your account will remove all your photos, posts, and other data permanently. It’s advisable to back up any important photos before deleting your account.
5. How long does it take for my Facebook account to be permanently deleted?
After confirming the deletion, Facebook gives you a grace period of 30 days. If you don’t log in during this period, your account will be permanently deleted.
6. Are there any alternative options to deleting my Facebook account?
If you’d rather take a break from Facebook but don’t want to delete your account permanently, you can deactivate it temporarily. Deactivation allows you to reactivate your account later.
7. Can I delete my Facebook account on mobile devices?
Yes, the process to delete your Facebook account is quite similar on mobile devices. Simply follow the official Facebook app’s instructions or use a mobile web browser to access the website.
8. What happens if I change my mind after initiating account deletion?
If you change your mind within the 30-day grace period, you can simply log in to your Facebook account as usual. This will cancel the deletion process.
9. Can I delete my Facebook account if I’ve forgotten my password?
No, you’ll need to provide your correct Facebook account password to initiate the deletion process. If you’ve forgotten your password, you can follow the password recovery steps provided by Facebook.
10. Can I delete someone else’s Facebook account?
No, you cannot delete someone else’s Facebook account. Only the account holder can initiate the account deletion process.
11. Will deleting my Facebook account also delete pages or groups I manage?
Yes, deleting your Facebook account will also remove any pages or groups you manage. Make sure to transfer ownership or administration rights to other members before deleting your account.
12. Is there a way to provide feedback to Facebook when deleting my account?
Yes, during the deletion process, Facebook provides an optional feedback section where you can express your thoughts or reasons for leaving. This feedback can help Facebook improve its services.