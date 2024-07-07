How do you change your screensaver on your computer?

Screensavers have been a staple of computer interfaces for decades. They provide visual enjoyment while protecting your screen from burn-in. If you’re tired of your current screensaver or simply want to switch things up, don’t worry – it’s easy to change your screensaver on your computer. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process step by step.
Prerequisites
Before we dive into changing your screensaver, it’s important to note that different operating systems have slightly different methods. In this article, we will focus on Windows 10, MacOS, and Ubuntu. With that in mind, let’s get started.
Windows 10
Windows 10 offers a variety of screensavers to choose from. Here’s how you can change your screensaver:
**1.** Right-click anywhere on your desktop and select “Personalize” from the context menu.
**2.** In the “Personalization” settings window, click on “Lock screen” in the left sidebar.
**3.** Scroll down and click on “Screen saver settings” located under the “Screen timeout settings” section.
**4.** In the “Screen Saver Settings” window, you can choose your desired screensaver from the drop-down menu.
**5.** Customize any available options based on your preference.
**6.** Finally, click “Apply” and then “OK” to save and apply your changes.
Congratulations! You have successfully changed your screensaver on Windows 10.
MacOS
If you are using a Mac, follow these steps to change your screensaver:
**1.** Click on the Apple menu in the top-left corner of the screen and select “System Preferences.”
**2.** In the “System Preferences” window, select “Desktop & Screen Saver.”
**3.** Click on the “Screen Saver” tab.
**4.** From the left sidebar, browse through the available screensaver options and click on the one you desire.
**5.** Adjust any settings related to the selected screensaver.
**6.** Close the preferences window to apply your changes.
Fantastic! You have successfully changed your screensaver on MacOS.
Ubuntu
Ubuntu users can change their screensavers with the following steps:
**1.** Click on the “Activities” button at the top-left corner of the screen.
**2.** In the search bar, type “Screensaver” and click on the “Screensaver” icon that appears.
**3.** The “Screensaver Preferences” window will open, where you can choose from a variety of pre-installed screensavers.
**4.** Click on the desired screensaver.
**5.** Adjust any available settings as desired.
**6.** Close the preferences window to save your changes.
Well done! You have successfully changed your screensaver on Ubuntu.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I set my own pictures as a screensaver?
Yes, in Windows 10 and MacOS, you can select a folder of your choice containing your preferred pictures to use as a screensaver.
2. Can I download screensavers from the internet?
Yes, there are plenty of websites that offer screensaver downloads compatible with various operating systems.
3. What should I do if my screensaver doesn’t activate?
First, check if the screensaver is enabled in your computer’s settings. If it is enabled, try restarting your computer and check again. If the issue persists, you may need to update your graphics drivers.
4. Can I use animated screensavers?
Absolutely! All three mentioned operating systems support animated screensavers.
5. How do I adjust the time delay before the screensaver activates?
In both Windows 10 and MacOS, you can adjust the time delay in the screensaver settings.
6. Will changing the screensaver affect my computer’s performance?
No, screensavers have a minimal impact on performance, especially modern screensavers.
7. Can I have different screensavers on multiple monitors?
Yes, all three operating systems allow you to have different screensavers on each monitor.
8. How can I preview a screensaver?
In Windows 10 and MacOS, you can simply select the desired screensaver and click on the “Preview” button to see how it looks.
9. Can I disable the screensaver altogether?
Yes, you can choose the “None” option in the screensaver settings to disable it.
10. Can screensavers impact my computer’s battery life?
If you are using a laptop, screensavers might consume some battery power. However, modern systems are designed to conserve energy effectively, so the impact is minimal.
11. Where are screensavers stored on my computer?
Screensavers are stored in different locations depending on the operating system. On Windows 10, they are usually located in the “C:WindowsSystem32” folder.
12. Can I personalize screensavers with my own text?
Yes, some screensavers offer options to display customized text or messages. Check the screensaver settings for any available customization options.