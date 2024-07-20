How to Change Your Keyboard Background on iPhone
When it comes to personalizing your iPhone, changing the keyboard background is one way to make your device reflect your unique style and preferences. Fortunately, customizing the keyboard background on your iPhone is not only possible but also quite simple. In this article, we will guide you through the steps you need to follow to change your keyboard background on iPhone and provide answers to some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
How do you change your keyboard background on iPhone?
To change your keyboard background on iPhone, you can follow the steps below:
Step 1: Enable the “Allow Full Access” option
Go to “Settings” on your iPhone and tap on “General.” Then, select “Keyboard” and click on “Keyboards.” Choose your preferred keyboard from the list and toggle the “Allow Full Access” option.
Step 2: Download a keyboard app
Open the App Store and search for a keyboard app that offers custom keyboard backgrounds. There are several popular options available, such as FancyKey, SwiftKey, and Gboard. Install the app of your choice.
Step 3: Set up the keyboard app
Launch the keyboard app you installed and follow the app’s instructions to set it up. This usually involves granting necessary permissions and activating the keyboard in your iPhone’s settings.
Step 4: Customize your keyboard background
Open the keyboard app and browse through the available themes or backgrounds. Once you find the one you like, select it and choose the “Apply” or “Set” option. Your keyboard background will now be changed.
Changing your keyboard background is as easy as that. However, you might still have some questions in mind. Let’s now address the answers to some frequently asked questions related to this topic:
FAQs about changing the keyboard background on iPhone:
1. Can I change the keyboard background without downloading a third-party app?
No, the default iOS keyboard does not allow for customization of the keyboard background. You need to install a third-party keyboard app to change it.
2. Are keyboard apps safe to use?
Most popular keyboard apps are secure and reliable. However, it’s recommended to read user reviews and only download reputable apps from trusted sources.
3. Can I use my own image as a keyboard background?
Some keyboard apps allow you to use custom images as your keyboard background. You can check the app’s settings or options to see if this feature is available.
4. Can I change my keyboard background to an animated one?
Yes, some keyboard apps offer animated backgrounds, including GIFs and moving patterns. Look for these options within the app.
5. Can I change the keyboard background for specific apps only?
Yes, certain keyboard apps provide the ability to set different keyboard backgrounds for specific apps. Explore the settings of your chosen keyboard app to see if this feature is supported.
6. Will changing the keyboard background affect my typing experience?
Changing the keyboard background should not affect your typing experience significantly. The functionality of the keyboard remains the same, only the visual appearance changes.
7. Can I change the keyboard background color?
Yes, many keyboard apps offer the option to customize the keyboard background color, allowing you to match it with your preferred style.
8. Are there any free keyboard apps for changing the background?
Yes, there are free keyboard apps available on the App Store that offer a wide range of keyboard background customization options.
9. Do I need to enable full access for each keyboard app?
Yes, to use a different keyboard background from a new app, you need to enable the “Allow Full Access” option for that specific keyboard app.
10. Can I revert to the default keyboard background?
Absolutely! If you want to revert to the default keyboard background, simply go to your iPhone’s settings and disable the keyboard app you installed.
11. Can I preview the keyboard background before applying it?
Most keyboard apps allow you to preview the selected background before applying it. This way, you can make sure it suits your preference before finalizing the change.
12. Do I need to have the latest iOS version to change the keyboard background?
No, changing the keyboard background is not dependent on the iOS version. It works across various iOS versions, so you can enjoy customized keyboards regardless of your device’s operating system.