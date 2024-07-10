How do you change the background on your computer screen?

Changing the background on your computer screen is a simple and effective way to personalize your workspace and add a touch of personality to your computer. Whether you want to display a favorite photo, a stunning landscape, or a minimalist design, changing the background is a quick and easy process. Here’s how you can do it on different operating systems:
For Windows users:
Changing the background on a Windows computer is a straightforward process. Here’s how you can do it:
1. **Right-click** on an empty area of your desktop and select **”Personalize”** from the drop-down menu.
2. In the **Personalization** settings, click on **”Background”** located in the left sidebar.
3. Here, you can choose from various options such as **”Picture”**, **”Solid color”**, or **”Slideshow”**. Select the desired option.
4. If you select **”Picture”**, click on the **”+ Browse”** button to select an image from your computer. Once chosen, the image will become your new background.
5. Alternatively, if you select **”Solid color”**, you can pick a color from the provided palette.
6. If you choose the **”Slideshow”** option, you can add a folder containing multiple images to display as a slideshow.
7. Once you have made your selection, close the settings, and the new background will be applied.
For macOS users:
Changing the background on a Mac is equally simple. Follow these steps:
1. **Click** on the **Apple menu** (Apple icon) located at the top-left corner of the screen and select **”System Preferences”**.
2. In the System Preferences window, click on **”Desktop & Screen Saver”**.
3. Here, you can choose a pre-installed background from the left sidebar or click on the **”+”** button to add a new image from your computer.
4. Select the desired image and adjust the settings such as **”Position”** and **”Screen Saver”**.
5. Once you’re satisfied with your selection, close the preferences window, and your new background will be set.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How can I remove the background image and revert to the default one?
To remove a custom background image and revert to the default one, simply follow the steps to change the background and select the default pre-installed option instead.
2. Can I use my own photos as a background on a Windows computer?
Yes, you can select any photo from your computer to use as a background on a Windows computer.
3. Does changing the background affect the performance of my computer?
No, changing the background does not have any significant impact on the performance of your computer.
4. Can I have a different background on multiple screens?
Yes, you can have different backgrounds on multiple screens by using the **”Slideshow”** option and selecting different images for each screen.
5. Are there any recommended image sizes or resolutions for backgrounds?
There are no specific recommended sizes or resolutions for background images, but it is ideal to choose an image that matches the screen resolution for the best visual experience.
6. Can I use animated images or GIFs as my computer background?
Windows does not support animated backgrounds by default. However, there are third-party tools available that allow you to set GIFs or animated images as your background.
7. How can I prevent my desktop icons from covering the background image?
To prevent desktop icons from covering the background image on Windows, right-click on the desktop, go to **”View”**, and uncheck the **”Show Desktop Icons”** option.
8. Can I use different solid colors as a background?
Yes, you can choose from a range of different solid colors as a background on both Windows and macOS.
9. How can I ensure the background image is centered and fits perfectly?
When selecting an image as your background, you can choose the **”Fit”** or **”Fill”** option in the settings to ensure it is centered and fits appropriately.
10. Are there any built-in wallpapers or backgrounds on macOS?
Yes, macOS provides a wide range of pre-installed wallpapers and backgrounds that you can select from.
11. Can I download more wallpapers or backgrounds on macOS?
Yes, you can download additional wallpapers or backgrounds from various websites and then use them as your background on macOS.
12. Can I schedule different backgrounds to appear at specific times?
Unfortunately, both Windows and macOS do not have built-in options to schedule different backgrounds to appear at specific times. However, there are third-party software options available that allow you to do so.