How do you change Microsoft account on computer?
If you’re looking to switch the Microsoft account on your computer, whether it’s due to a change in email address or simply wanting to associate a different account with your Windows device, you’ll be pleased to know that the process is relatively straightforward. By following these simple steps, you can efficiently change your Microsoft account on your computer.
1. **Open the “Settings” app**: Click on the “Start” menu or press the Windows key on your keyboard, then select the gear-shaped “Settings” icon.
2. **Access the “Accounts” section**: Within the Settings app, locate and click on the “Accounts” option. This will open a new window with various account-related settings.
3. **Select “Your info”**: From the left sidebar, choose “Your info” to access your account information.
4. **Click on “Sign in with a local account instead”**: Under the “Your info” section, you’ll see your current Microsoft account. Beneath it, there will be an option to switch to a local account instead. Click on this link to start the process.
5. **Verify your current Microsoft account password**: You’ll be prompted to verify your account by entering your current Microsoft account password.
6. **Create a new local account**: After successfully verifying your password, you can choose a new username and password for your local account. Optionally, you can also provide answers to security questions for added account security.
7. **Complete the process**: Follow the on-screen instructions to finalize the local account creation. This includes customizing your privacy settings, setting up a security PIN, and customizing the account type (Administrator, Standard user, etc.).
8. **Link your Microsoft account to the new local account**: After creating the local account, you’ll have the option to link your Microsoft account back to the computer. This will allow you to enjoy the benefits of a Microsoft account, such as syncing settings and accessing Microsoft services.
Now that you know how to change your Microsoft account on your computer, let’s address some frequently asked questions:
Can I change my Microsoft account email address?
Yes, you can change the email address associated with your Microsoft account by following the steps provided in the Microsoft Account settings.
Will changing my Microsoft account affect my files and settings?
Switching your Microsoft account does not have any impact on your files or settings. They will remain intact and accessible after the account switch.
Can I use multiple Microsoft accounts on one computer?
Yes, you can use multiple Microsoft accounts on one computer by adding them as additional user accounts in the account settings.
How do I sign out of my Microsoft account?
To sign out of your Microsoft account on your computer, go to the “Settings” app, then navigate to “Accounts” and select “Sign in with a local account instead” to sign out.
Can I switch back to my previous Microsoft account?
Yes, if you’ve switched to a local account, you can easily switch back to your previous Microsoft account by following the same steps mentioned earlier.
Will changing my Microsoft account affect my Windows product key?
No, changing your Microsoft account will have no effect on your Windows product key. The product key is tied to your device, not your Microsoft account.
What happens to my Microsoft Store purchases after switching accounts?
Switching Microsoft accounts will not affect your Microsoft Store purchases. You can still access and use them from the new account.
Is it necessary to change my Microsoft account on my computer?
Changing your Microsoft account on your computer is not mandatory but can be useful if you want to associate a different account with your Windows device or if you’ve changed your email address.
How do I check which Microsoft account is currently linked to my computer?
To check the current Microsoft account linked to your computer, go to the “Settings” app, choose the “Accounts” option, and select “Your info.” The linked Microsoft account will be displayed there.
Can I change my Microsoft account on a domain-joined computer?
If your computer is joined to a domain network, you may need to contact your organization’s IT department to assist you in changing your Microsoft account.
Can I use a different Microsoft account for different Windows users?
Yes, each Windows user can have their own Microsoft account linked to their respective user profiles on the computer.
Can I change my Microsoft account password during the account switch?
No, the process of changing your Microsoft account password is separate from switching the account on your computer. You can change your password in the Microsoft Account settings.