How do you adjust screen brightness on a laptop?

Whether you want to make your laptop screen brighter to improve visibility or dim it to reduce eye strain, adjusting the screen brightness is a simple yet essential feature for any laptop user. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to adjust screen brightness on a laptop.
Adjusting Screen Brightness: Step-by-Step Guide
To adjust the screen brightness on a laptop, follow these simple steps:
1. Locate the Display Settings
Most laptops have dedicated keys or buttons for adjusting screen brightness. These keys are usually located on the keyboard’s function row or on the laptop’s front or side panel. Look for symbols that resemble a sun or a light bulb. If there are no dedicated keys, proceed to the next step.
2. Use Keyboard Shortcuts
Use the appropriate keyboard combination to adjust screen brightness. Typically, the combination involves pressing the “Fn” (function) key along with the brightness control key. On most laptops, the brightness control keys are represented by the sun icon. Pressing “Fn” and the brightness control key simultaneously will increase or decrease the screen brightness.
3. Adjust Brightness in Display Settings
If you couldn’t find dedicated keys or the keyboard shortcuts don’t work, you can adjust the screen brightness via the display settings:
Step 1: Right-click anywhere on the desktop and select “Display settings” from the context menu.
Step 2: In the Display settings window, locate the “Brightness and color” section.
Step 3: Drag the brightness slider to the left or right to decrease or increase brightness, respectively.
Step 4: Click “Apply” to save the changes.
4. Use Power Options
Another way to adjust your laptop’s screen brightness is through the power options:
Step 1: Open the Control Panel by searching for it in the Start menu.
Step 2: In the Control Panel, set the view to “Category” and click on “Hardware and Sound.”
Step 3: Under the Power Options section, click on “Change power-saving settings.”
Step 4: In the Power Options window, adjust the brightness slider under the Power Plan you are currently using.
Step 5: Click “Save changes.”
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How do I know if my laptop has dedicated brightness control keys?
Look for symbols resembling a sun or a light bulb on the keyboard’s function row or any buttons on the laptop’s front or side panel.
2. Can I adjust screen brightness without using the keyboard?
Yes, you can adjust screen brightness through the display settings or power options in your laptop’s Control Panel.
3. Why are keyboard shortcuts not working to adjust brightness?
Some laptops require you to enable the function key (Fn) lock. Look for a relevant option in your laptop’s BIOS settings or consult the user manual.
4. Why can’t I find the display settings?
In some cases, older or less common laptops might have different paths to access display settings. Look for a similar option in the Control Panel or consult your laptop’s user manual.
5. Why should I adjust the brightness level?
Adjusting the screen brightness can enhance your viewing experience, reduce eye strain, and save battery power.
6. Can I set different brightness levels for different power plans?
Yes, you can customize the brightness level for each power plan within the power options settings.
7. How can I quickly adjust screen brightness on Windows laptops?
Windows laptops often have a quick action button in the action center (accessible via the notification area) that allows you to adjust screen brightness with a single click.
8. Can I adjust screen brightness on a laptop running macOS?
Yes, on MacOS, click the Apple menu, go to “System Preferences,” then open “Displays.” From there, use the brightness slider to adjust the screen brightness.
9. Why does my screen automatically dim or brighten?
Your laptop may have an adaptive brightness feature that automatically adjusts screen brightness based on ambient lighting conditions. This feature can usually be disabled in the laptop’s power settings.
10. How can I reset the brightness settings to default?
In the display settings, there is usually an option to restore brightness settings to default. Look for the “Restore defaults” or “Reset” button.
11. How can I adjust screen brightness when using an external monitor?
You can typically adjust the screen brightness of an external monitor through the monitor’s own built-in controls or via the display settings on your laptop.
12. Can I adjust screen brightness when my laptop is running on battery power?
Yes, you can adjust screen brightness at any time, whether your laptop is running on battery power or connected to a power outlet.
By following these steps, you can easily adjust the screen brightness on your laptop, catering to your personal preferences and creating a more comfortable viewing experience.