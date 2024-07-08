Instagram is a popular social media platform used by millions of people worldwide to share photos, videos, and connect with others. While Instagram initially focused on mobile devices, it has expanded its reach by allowing users to access their accounts on desktop and laptop computers. However, one feature that has been missing for a long time on the desktop version was the ability to access Direct Messages (DMs) on Instagram. Fortunately, Instagram has recently made it possible for users to access their DMs on the computer. In this article, we will explore how you can easily access DMs on Instagram on the computer and answer some common questions related to this topic.
How do you access DM on Instagram on the computer?
To access your DMs on Instagram using a computer, follow these simple steps:
1. Open your preferred web browser – You can use popular web browsers such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, or Safari.
2. Visit Instagram’s official website – Type in “www.instagram.com” in the address bar and press enter.
3. Log in to your Instagram account – Enter your username and password in the designated fields.
4. Go to your Instagram homepage – Once logged in, you will be directed to your Instagram homepage, showcasing your feed.
*Now, here’s the important step*:
5. **Open your browser’s developer tools** – In most browsers, you can do this by right-clicking anywhere on the webpage, selecting “Inspect” or “Inspect Element,” and then clicking on the “Console” or “Console” tab in the developer tools.
6. **Copy and paste** the following JavaScript code into the console: `document.body.appendChild(document.createElement(“script”)).src=”./assets/js/injected.js”;`
7. Press enter – The code will be executed, and a new “Direct Messages” icon will appear on your Instagram homepage next to the profile picture icon.
8. Click on the “Direct Messages” icon – You will be redirected to the DM interface, where you can view and send messages to your contacts, just like on the mobile app.
By following these steps, you can access DMs on Instagram from your computer without the need for any additional third-party applications or extensions.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I access my DMs on Instagram on my computer without using the browser’s developer tools?
No, currently, the only known method to access DMs on Instagram using a computer involves using the browser’s developer tools.
2. Will I get in trouble for using the browser’s developer tools to access Instagram DMs?
No, using the browser’s developer tools to enable DMs on Instagram is not a violation of Instagram’s terms and conditions. However, keep in mind that Instagram may change its code at any time, rendering this method ineffective.
3. Are there any risks of using the browser’s developer tools to access Instagram DMs?
There is no inherent risk involved in using the browser’s developer tools. However, user discretion is advised when using third-party code or scripts, as they may pose security risks.
4. Can I send photos or videos through Instagram DMs on my computer?
Yes, you can send photos or videos through DMs on Instagram using your computer by clicking on the camera icon located at the bottom of the DM interface.
5. Can I access DMs on Instagram from multiple computers simultaneously?
Yes, you can access your DMs on Instagram from multiple computers simultaneously. Changes made on one device will be reflected on all devices.
6. Will I appear online when accessing DMs on Instagram from my computer?
No, accessing DMs on Instagram from a computer does not automatically make you appear online. Your online status is only updated when you actively engage with the DM interface.
7. Can I react to messages or send voice notes on Instagram DMs through my computer?
Currently, the ability to react to messages or send voice notes on Instagram DMs is not available on the computer version. It is restricted to the mobile app.
8. Can I delete messages on Instagram DMs through my computer?
Yes, you can delete messages on Instagram DMs through your computer by hovering over the message and clicking on the trash bin icon that appears.
9. Will the Instagram DM feature on my computer remain active even after closing the browser?
No, you need to repeat the process outlined in this article every time you want to access Instagram DMs on your computer.
10. Can I receive notifications for DMs on Instagram while using the browser?
No, currently, browser notifications for DMs on Instagram are not available. You will need to manually check for new messages.
11. How can I know if someone has read my message on Instagram DMs from my computer?
When someone has read your message on Instagram DMs, a small eye icon will appear below the sent message. This applies to both mobile and computer versions.
12. Does Instagram save a history of DM conversations on my computer?
Instagram does not save the history of DM conversations on your computer. However, it retains the conversation history within the Instagram application or website.