How do I wipe my Mac computer?

If you’re selling your Mac computer, passing it on to a family member, or simply want to start fresh with a clean slate, wiping your Mac is a crucial task. To ensure your personal data is permanently deleted and your computer is restored to its original state, follow the steps outlined below.
Step 1: Backup your data
Before wiping your Mac, it’s vital to back up any files, documents, or media you want to keep. You have a few backup options:
1. **Time Machine**: Use Apple’s built-in Time Machine feature to back up your entire system to an external storage device.
2. **iCloud**: Store your important files, photos, and documents in iCloud and ensure synchronization across your Apple devices.
3. **External storage**: Manually copy your files and folders to an external hard drive or USB flash drive.
Step 2: Sign out and disable services
To protect your privacy and prevent any inconvenience, make sure to sign out and disable services associated with your Mac, including:
4. **iCloud**: Sign out of iCloud to remove your personal information from the computer.
5. **iTunes and App Store**: Deauthorize your Mac by opening iTunes, selecting Account, and then Authorizations > Deauthorize This Computer.
6. **Messages**: In the Messages app, click on Messages in the menu bar, select Preferences, go to Accounts, and sign out.
7. **iMessage**: Open the Messages app, visit Preferences, click on the iMessage tab, and select Sign Out.
Step 3: Erase your Mac
Now that your data is safely backed up and your services are signed out, it’s time to wipe your Mac. Follow these instructions:
8. **Restart your Mac**: Click on the Apple menu and choose Restart.
9. **Enter Recovery Mode**: As your Mac restarts, hold down Command + R until the Apple logo appears.
10. **Erase the main disk**: In the macOS Utilities window, select Disk Utility, click Continue, choose your main disk, and click on Erase. Follow the prompts to format it with APFS or Mac OS Extended (Journaled) file system.
11. **Reinstall macOS**: Exit Disk Utility, select Reinstall macOS, click Continue, and follow the installation prompts.
Step 4: Complete the setup
After reinstalling macOS, you’ll be guided through the setup process:
12. **Choose your country**: Select your location and click Continue.
13. **Connect to a network**: If available, choose your Wi-Fi network and enter the password.
14. **Transfer Information**: Unless you want to import data from another Mac or backup, select Don’t Transfer any information now.
15. **Sign in to your Apple ID**: Skip Apple ID sign in; this is important to prevent any association with your previous account.
16. **Agree to Terms and Conditions**: Review and agree to Apple’s terms and conditions.
17. **Create a computer account**: Enter your desired account name and password, and choose additional settings.
18. **Enable Siri**: Optional – select whether or not to enable Siri.
19. **Choose Appearance**: Decide between Light or Dark Mode.
20. **Set Up Screen Time, iCloud Keychain, and Apple Pay**: Make your preferred choices.
21. **Choose Express Settings**: Unless you have specific preferences, select Continue.
22. **Personalize your Mac**: Customize your desktop background and choose whether to enable Find My Mac.
23. **Congratulations**: Your Mac is now clean and ready to use!
FAQs
1. Can I wipe my Mac without a backup?
While it’s highly recommended to back up your data before wiping your Mac, it’s technically possible to do so without a backup. However, be aware that all files, settings, and applications will be permanently erased.
2. How long does it take to wipe a Mac?
The time required to wipe a Mac depends on various factors, such as the size of the disk and the speed of your Mac. Generally, the process takes around 30 minutes to an hour.
3. Can I wipe my Mac remotely?
No, you cannot wipe your Mac remotely. You need physical access to the computer to perform a wipe.
4. Will wiping my Mac remove the operating system?
Yes, wiping your Mac will erase the operating system along with all the files and data, including the user account.
5. Can I recover my data after wiping my Mac?
Once you’ve wiped your Mac and reinstalled the operating system, it becomes extremely difficult (if not impossible) to recover the data you erased. It’s crucial to have a backup if you want to preserve your files.
6. What should I do if I encounter any issues during the wipe?
If you encounter any issues during the wipe process, it’s recommended to consult Apple Support or visit an Apple Store for assistance.
7. Do I need to remove third-party software before wiping my Mac?
There’s no need to remove third-party software individually before wiping your Mac. Erasing the main disk and reinstalling macOS will remove all applications and associated data.
8. Can I wipe my Mac with a non-Apple external storage device?
Yes, you can use a non-Apple external storage device to back up your data before wiping your Mac.
9. Should I perform a wipe if I’m just experiencing software issues?
A wipe is not necessary if you’re only experiencing software issues. In such cases, it’s usually sufficient to troubleshoot or reinstall the operating system.
10. Can I wipe my Mac and keep the operating system version intact?
No, wiping your Mac erases the entire disk, including the operating system version. After wiping, you’ll need to reinstall macOS.
11. Can I wipe my Mac and sell it without reinstalling macOS?
No, it’s crucial to reinstall macOS after wiping your Mac if you plan to sell it. A clean installation ensures the buyer receives the computer in a usable state.
