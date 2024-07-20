How do I watch my lorex cameras on my computer?

If you have a Lorex security camera system and want to access and monitor your cameras from your computer, you’re in luck! Lorex provides various methods to watch your cameras on your computer, whether you’re at home or away. In this article, we will guide you through the process of setting up your Lorex cameras for remote viewing on your computer.
Step 1: Check your system compatibility
Before you start, make sure your Lorex camera system is compatible with remote viewing on a computer. Most modern Lorex camera systems support this function, but it’s always a good idea to double-check your system specifications or consult the user manual.
Step 2: Connect your Lorex camera system to your router
Ensure that your Lorex camera system is properly connected to your home router or network. This step is crucial as it allows your computer to communicate with the cameras remotely. Use an Ethernet cable to connect the back of the Lorex NVR (Network Video Recorder) to an available port on your router.
Step 3: Enable DDNS on your Lorex camera system
To access your cameras remotely, you need to enable DDNS (Dynamic Domain Name System) on your Lorex NVR. DDNS assigns a unique address to your camera system so you can access it over the internet. Open the system settings menu on your NVR and follow the instructions to enable DDNS.
Step 4: Set up port forwarding on your router
In order to access your Lorex camera system from your computer’s web browser, you need to set up port forwarding on your router. This allows incoming traffic from the internet to be correctly routed to your camera system. Refer to your router’s manual or consult your ISP for assistance in configuring port forwarding.
Step 5: Access your Lorex camera system from your computer
Now, it’s time to watch your Lorex cameras on your computer. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Open a web browser on your computer
Launch your preferred web browser on your computer.
2. Enter the DDNS address of your camera system
Type in the DDNS address you enabled earlier into the address bar of your web browser. This address typically looks like “http://youraddress.lorexddns.net.”
3. Log in to your Lorex camera system
Enter your login credentials (username and password) for your Lorex camera system. If this is your first time accessing the system remotely, you may need to create a new account.
4. View your cameras
Once you’re logged in, you should see a live view of your Lorex cameras. You can select individual cameras or view them all at once, depending on your system setup.
5. Customize your settings
Feel free to explore the different settings and options provided by the Lorex camera system. You can configure motion detection, recording schedules, and much more to tailor the system to your specific needs.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How do I access my Lorex camera system from multiple computers?
You can access your Lorex camera system from multiple computers by simply entering the DDNS address and logging in with your credentials.
2. Can I watch my Lorex cameras on my computer when I’m not at home?
Yes, by enabling DDNS and port forwarding, you can watch your Lorex cameras remotely from anywhere with an internet connection.
3. Can I watch my Lorex cameras on a Mac computer?
Absolutely! Lorex camera systems are compatible with both Windows and Mac computers.
4. Is there a mobile app to watch my Lorex cameras on my computer?
No, but Lorex provides mobile apps that allow you to monitor your cameras directly from your smartphone or tablet.
5. Can I watch my Lorex cameras on multiple web browsers?
Yes, you can access your Lorex camera system from various web browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Internet Explorer.
6. How can I improve the video quality when watching my Lorex cameras on the computer?
To enhance video quality, ensure that your cameras are positioned correctly, have a stable internet connection, and check the resolution settings in the camera system.
7. Can I watch my Lorex cameras on more than one computer simultaneously?
Yes, multiple users can access and watch the cameras on different computers simultaneously, provided they have the appropriate login credentials.
8. What if I forget my Lorex camera system’s login credentials?
If you forget your login credentials, you can typically reset them by following the password recovery process provided by Lorex or contacting their customer support for assistance.
9. Can I playback recorded footage on my computer?
Yes, you can easily access and playback recorded footage from your Lorex camera system using the web browser interface on your computer.
10. Do I need special software to watch my Lorex cameras on my computer?
No, you don’t need any special software. Accessing your Lorex camera system is done through a web browser.
11. Can I take screenshots of the live view from my Lorex cameras on my computer?
Yes, most Lorex camera systems allow you to capture screenshots directly from the web browser interface while viewing the cameras.
12. How secure is remote viewing of my Lorex cameras on a computer?
Lorex implements various security features to protect your remote viewing experience, such as encryption and password protection. However, it’s important to follow security best practices, like using strong passwords and keeping your system’s software up to date.