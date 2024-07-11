CBS is a popular television network that offers a wide range of shows and content for viewers to enjoy. Whether you want to catch up on your favorite CBS shows or watch live sporting events, you can easily watch CBS on your computer. In this article, we will guide you on how to watch CBS on your computer and answer some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
How do I watch CBS on my computer?
To watch CBS on your computer, you have a few different options:
1. **CBS All Access:** CBS All Access is a streaming service that allows you to watch CBS shows and content on-demand. Simply visit the CBS All Access website and sign up for a subscription. Once subscribed, you can watch CBS on your computer by logging in to your account.
2. **CBS Website:** CBS offers some episodes and shows for free on their website. Simply go to the CBS website, browse for the show or episode you want to watch, and click on it. Some shows may require a CBS All Access subscription to watch full episodes.
3. **TV Streaming Services:** Many popular TV streaming services such as Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV offer CBS as part of their channel lineup. Sign up for one of these services, navigate to the CBS channel, and enjoy watching CBS on your computer.
1. Can I watch CBS on my computer for free?
Yes, CBS offers some shows and episodes for free on their website. However, certain content may require a subscription to CBS All Access.
2. Is CBS All Access the only way to watch CBS on my computer?
No, CBS is available on various streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV. You can watch CBS on these platforms by signing up for a subscription.
3. How much does CBS All Access cost?
CBS All Access offers two subscription options: the Limited Commercials Plan for $5.99 per month and the Commercial-Free Plan for $9.99 per month.
4. Can I watch live sports events on CBS on my computer?
Yes, with a CBS All Access subscription or through TV streaming services, you can watch live sporting events that are broadcasted on CBS.
5. Can I watch CBS on my computer outside of the United States?
While CBS All Access is only available in the United States, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to access CBS on your computer from outside the country.
6. Can I download CBS shows to watch offline on my computer?
No, CBS All Access does not currently offer a feature to download shows for offline viewing on computers. However, you can download certain episodes through the CBS mobile app for offline viewing.
7. Are closed captions available when watching CBS on my computer?
Yes, most CBS shows and episodes offer closed captions that you can enable while watching on your computer.
8. Can I watch CBS on my computer using a Mac?
Yes, you can watch CBS on your computer using both Windows and Mac operating systems.
9. How many devices can stream CBS All Access simultaneously?
With a CBS All Access subscription, you can stream on up to three devices simultaneously.
10. Can I watch CBS on my computer using a web browser?
Yes, you can watch CBS on your computer using popular web browsers such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Safari.
11. Can I watch CBS live on my computer?
Yes, you can watch CBS live on your computer through CBS All Access or TV streaming services that offer live CBS channels.
12. Can I watch CBS on my computer without an internet connection?
No, you need a stable internet connection to stream CBS content on your computer. Offline viewing is not supported.