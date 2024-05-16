How do I use the snipping tool on my computer?

If you are wondering how to capture and save parts of your computer screen, the snipping tool is the perfect solution for you. This useful tool, included in most Windows operating systems, allows you to take screenshots with ease. Whether you want to capture a specific area, a selected window, or the entire screen, the snipping tool makes it simple. Let’s explore how to use this convenient feature step by step.
Step 1: Open the snipping tool
To begin, you need to find and open the snipping tool on your computer. Here are a few methods to access it:
1. **Method 1: Search for the snipping tool** – Click on the Windows Start button, type “snipping tool” in the search bar, and select the tool from the search results.
2. **Method 2: Use the Run dialog box** – Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box, type “snippingtool” in the text field, and click “OK.”
3. **Method 3: Access it from the Start menu** – Click on the Windows Start button, scroll through the list of installed applications, locate the “Windows Accessories” folder, and find the snipping tool inside.
Step 2: Choose a snipping mode
Once you have opened the snipping tool, it’s time to determine the area of the screen you wish to capture. The snipping tool offers various snipping modes to cater to your specific needs. These modes include:
– **Free-form Snip**: This mode enables you to draw any shape around the desired area.
– **Rectangular Snip**: Here, you can create a rectangular shape by dragging the cursor to highlight the region you want to capture.
– **Window Snip**: This mode allows you to capture the entire window of an open application or program.
– **Full-screen Snip**: Selecting this mode will capture the whole screen.
Step 3: Capture the screenshot
After you have chosen the snipping mode, you are ready to capture the desired screenshot. Here’s how to do it effectively:
1. **Free-form and Rectangular Snips**: Use your mouse cursor to draw around the area you want to capture. Once you release the mouse button, the snipping tool will display the captured screenshot.
2. **Window Snip**: Hover your mouse over the window you want to capture. The snipping tool will automatically highlight the window. Just click on the window, and the screenshot will be captured.
3. **Full-screen Snip**: Simply click on the “Full-screen Snip” option, and the snipping tool will promptly capture the entire screen.
Step 4: Save the captured screenshot
Now that you have your desired screenshot, it’s time to save it. Follow these instructions to save the snip:
1. **Click on the “File” menu** located in the snipping tool.
2. **Select “Save As”** from the dropdown menu.
3. **Choose a location** on your computer where you want to save the snip.
4. **Name the file** as per your preference.
5. **Pick the desired format** (JPEG, PNG, GIF, or HTML) from the “Save as type” dropdown menu.
6. **Click “Save”** to save your snip to the specified location.
FAQs about using the snipping tool:
1. Can I annotate my snips using the snipping tool?
Yes, you can annotate your snips by clicking on the “Pen” or “Highlighter” buttons in the snipping tool to draw or highlight specific sections of the screenshot.
2. What is the keyboard shortcut to open the snipping tool quickly?
You can press the Windows key + Shift + S to open the snipping tool directly into area selection mode.
3. Can I set a delay timer before taking a snip?
Unfortunately, the default snipping tool does not offer a delay timer feature. However, you can find third-party snipping tools that include this functionality.
4. How can I send a snip via email or share it with others?
After capturing the snip, click on the “File” menu, then select “Send To,” and choose the preferred method of sharing (such as email recipient or clipboard).
5. Is the snipping tool compatible with multiple displays?
Yes, the snipping tool can be used on multiple displays. It allows you to capture screenshots from any connected display.
6. Can I reposition or resize a snip?
No, once you have captured a snip, it cannot be resized or repositioned within the snipping tool. However, you can save the snip and edit it using image editing software.
7. Can I capture animated GIFs using the snipping tool?
No, the snipping tool does not support capturing animated GIFs, as it can only capture static screenshots.
8. Is the snipping tool available on macOS?
No, the snipping tool is a Windows-specific feature and is not pre-installed on macOS. However, macOS has a similar built-in feature called “Grab” that serves the same purpose.
9. Can I capture a scrolling window using the snipping tool?
No, the snipping tool does not have a built-in feature to capture scrolling windows. However, you can take multiple captures of the scrolling window and combine them using image editing software.
10. Is the snipping tool available in Windows 11?
In Windows 11, Microsoft has introduced a new and enhanced tool called “Snip & Sketch” as a replacement for the traditional snipping tool.
11. Can I use the snipping tool on a touch screen device?
Yes, the snipping tool is compatible with touch screen devices and supports touch gestures for capturing the snips.
12. Can I capture a screenshot using a keyboard shortcut?
Yes, in addition to using the snipping tool, you can also capture a screenshot of the entire screen by pressing the PrtScn (Print Screen) key on your keyboard.