How do I type the degree symbol on my keyboard?

If you frequently deal with temperature, angles, or scientific measurements, you may have found yourself needing to use the degree symbol (°) in your text. This symbol is commonly used to denote degrees of temperature or angles. If you are wondering how to type the degree symbol on your keyboard, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will explore various methods of inserting the degree symbol on different devices and operating systems, so you can effortlessly include it in your writing.
Method 1: Using Keyboard Shortcuts
The simplest way to type the degree symbol is by using keyboard shortcuts. The shortcut depends on your operating system:
– Windows: Press and hold the Alt key while typing 0176 on the numeric keypad. Release the Alt key, and the degree symbol will appear.
– Mac: Press the Option key and Shift key simultaneously while typing the number 8. The degree symbol will appear in your text.
Method 2: Using Character Map
If you cannot access the degree symbol using the keyboard shortcuts, you can make use of the Character Map (Windows) or the Character Viewer (Mac) to find and insert the symbol. These tools allow you to navigate through various symbols and special characters, making it easy to locate the degree symbol.
FAQs
1. Is the degree symbol only applicable in temperature or angle contexts?
No, the degree symbol can also be used to indicate geographic coordinates, measurements of inclination, and much more.
2. Can I type the degree symbol on a smartphone or tablet?
Yes, you can. To do so, you usually need to tap and hold the zero key on the keyboard, and a popup with the degree symbol will appear.
3. Are there any other keyboard shortcuts to type the degree symbol?
Yes, there are alternative keyboard shortcuts depending on your keyboard layout and operating system. For example, on a Windows keyboard, you can try Alt + 248 or Alt + 0176.
4. Can I create a custom keyboard shortcut for the degree symbol?
Yes, you can create a custom keyboard shortcut using text expansion software or specific applications designed for this purpose.
5. What should I do if my keyboard doesn’t have a numeric keypad?
If you are using a keyboard without a dedicated numeric keypad, you can try using the Character Map (Windows) or Character Viewer (Mac) methods mentioned earlier.
6. Are there any Unicode codes for the degree symbol?
Yes, the Unicode code for the degree symbol is U+00B0.
7. Can I copy and paste the degree symbol from somewhere?
Yes, you can copy the degree symbol (°) from a website or a document where it is already inserted and paste it into your desired location.
8. What font should I use to ensure the degree symbol is displayed correctly?
Most commonly used fonts include the degree symbol. However, if you encounter any issues, try using standard fonts such as Arial, Times New Roman, or Calibri.
9. Can I insert the degree symbol in Microsoft Word or other word processing software?
Certainly. The degree symbol can be inserted into Word or other word processing software using the keyboard shortcuts described earlier or through the Symbols or Special Characters menu.
10. Does the method to insert the degree symbol differ on different versions of Windows?
No, the method to insert the degree symbol remains the same across different versions of Windows.
11. Can I use HTML codes to insert the degree symbol on a webpage?
Yes, the HTML code for the degree symbol is °.
12. Can I use the degree symbol in email subject lines?
Yes, you can include the degree symbol in the subject line of your email by using the methods mentioned earlier or by copying and pasting it from another source.
Now that you know how to type the degree symbol on your keyboard, you can effortlessly incorporate it in your writing without any difficulties. Whether it’s an important document, an email, or a casual text, the degree symbol will now be at your fingertips!