How do I turn on swipe keyboard on ipad?

If you’re looking to enhance your typing experience on your iPad, enabling the swipe keyboard feature can be incredibly helpful. With swipe keyboard, also known as slide typing or gesture typing, you can input text by gliding your finger across the screen to form words instead of tapping each individual letter. This not only saves time but also reduces the strain on your fingers. Below are the steps to turn on swipe keyboard on your iPad:
1. Open the Settings app
To begin, locate the Settings app on your iPad’s home screen and tap on it. The Settings app is represented by a gray cogwheel icon.
2. Tap on General
Once you have opened the Settings app, scroll down a bit, and you will find an option named “General.” Tap on it to proceed.
3. Select Keyboard
In the General menu, you will see several options. Look for “Keyboard” and tap on it to access your keyboard settings.
4. Tap on Keyboards
Within the Keyboard settings, you will find an option called “Keyboards.” Tap on it to review and manage your available keyboards.
5. Add New Keyboard
Under the Keyboards section, you will see a list of keyboards that are currently enabled on your iPad. Tap on “Add New Keyboard” to view the additional keyboard options.
6. Choose Swipe Keyboard
Scroll through the list of available keyboards until you find the Swipe Keyboard option. Tap on it to add it as a keyboard on your iPad.
7. Enable Full Access
After selecting Swipe Keyboard, a prompt will appear, informing you that enabling full access allows the developer to transmit anything you type, including personal data. If you agree, tap on “Allow Full Access” to activate the swipe keyboard feature.
8. Confirm Enablement
Once you’ve allowed full access, another popup will appear to confirm that the swipe keyboard has been added. Tap on “Swipe Keyboard” to continue.
9. Activate Swipe Keyboard
Now that Swipe Keyboard is added, you need to toggle it on to activate this feature. Locate the “Swipe Keyboard” option within the Keyboards section and slide the switch to enable it. The switch will turn green when activated.
10. Reorder Keyboards (optional)
If you use multiple keyboards, you have the option to reorder them. To do this, tap “Edit” in the upper-right corner of the Keyboards screen and then drag the handles next to each keyboard to rearrange their order. Tapping “Done” will save your changes.
Once you’ve completed these steps, you have successfully turned on the swipe keyboard feature on your iPad. Now you can enjoy the convenience of swift and seamless text input.
Related FAQs:
1. How do I switch between keyboards on my iPad?
To switch between keyboards, simply tap the globe icon on your keyboard until you reach the desired keyboard.
2. Can I use swipe keyboard in any app on my iPad?
Swipe keyboard can generally be used in most apps where you can input text, including messaging apps, email, notes, and social media platforms.
3. Will enabling swipe keyboard affect my other keyboards or typing settings?
Enabling swipe keyboard does not affect your other keyboards or typing settings. You can switch between keyboards and customize your typing preferences as usual.
4. Can I customize the swipe keyboard settings on my iPad?
Unfortunately, the swipe keyboard settings are not customizable on iPad. However, you can adjust other keyboard settings such as autocorrection, auto-capitalization, and key click sounds.
5. Does swipe keyboard work with multiple languages?
Yes, swipe keyboard supports multiple languages. You can enable swipe keyboard for any language that is available on your iPad.
6. Are there any alternatives to swipe keyboard on iPad?
Yes, there are many alternative keyboards available on the App Store that offer swipe typing and other unique features. Some popular options include Gboard, SwiftKey, and Fleksy.
7. Can I disable swipe keyboard if I change my mind?
Yes, you can disable the swipe keyboard feature by going back to the Keyboard settings and toggling off the “Swipe Keyboard” option.
8. Why can’t I find the swipe keyboard option in my keyboard settings?
If you can’t find the swipe keyboard option in your keyboard settings, it is likely because you have not installed a keyboard that supports swipe typing.
9. Does swipe keyboard require an internet connection?
No, swipe keyboard does not require an internet connection. The text input is processed locally on your iPad.
10. Can I use swipe keyboard in landscape mode on my iPad?
Yes, swipe keyboard can be used in both portrait and landscape orientations on your iPad.
11. Will swipe keyboard work on older iPad models?
Swipe keyboard is supported on most newer iPad models running iOS 13 or later. However, some older iPad models may not have this feature.
12. Is swipe keyboard available only for iPads or for iPhones as well?
Swipe keyboard is available for both iPads and iPhones. You can follow a similar process to enable the swipe keyboard feature on your iPhone if desired.