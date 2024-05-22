**How do I turn off onscreen keyboard?**
The onscreen keyboard, often known as the virtual keyboard, is a useful tool that allows you to type directly on your computer screen. However, there may be times when you prefer to use a physical keyboard instead. Whether you find the onscreen keyboard distracting or simply prefer the tactile feel of pressing keys, turning it off is a breeze. In this article, we will guide you through the process of how to turn off the onscreen keyboard on various devices and operating systems.
How do I turn off the onscreen keyboard on Windows?
To turn off the onscreen keyboard on Windows, follow these steps:
1. Open the Start menu and click on “Settings”.
2. In the Settings menu, select “Ease of Access”.
3. Click on “Keyboard” in the left sidebar.
4. Toggle the “On-Screen Keyboard” option to the off position.
How do I turn off the onscreen keyboard on Mac?
To disable the onscreen keyboard on a Mac, take these steps:
1. Go to the Apple menu and select “System Preferences”.
2. In the System Preferences window, click on “Keyboard”.
3. Navigate to the “Keyboard” tab.
4. Uncheck the box next to “Show Keyboard & Character Viewers in menu bar”.
How do I turn off the onscreen keyboard on Android?
On Android devices, the process may differ slightly based on the version and manufacturer’s interface. Generally, to disable the onscreen keyboard:
1. Open the Settings app.
2. Go to “System” or “General management”, depending on your device.
3. Tap on “Language & input” or “Language & keyboard”.
4. Select “Virtual keyboard” or “On-screen keyboard”.
5. Choose the onscreen keyboard you are using (e.g., “Google Keyboard” or “Gboard”).
6. Toggle off the “Show virtual keyboard” option.
How do I turn off the onscreen keyboard on iOS?
To turn off the onscreen keyboard on an iPhone or iPad:
1. Open the Settings app.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General”.
3. Select “Keyboard”.
4. Toggle off the “On-Screen Keyboard” or “Predictive” option.
How do I turn off the onscreen keyboard on Chromebook?
To disable the onscreen keyboard on a Chromebook, follow these steps:
1. Click on the clock in the bottom-right corner of the screen.
2. Click on the gear icon to enter the Settings menu.
3. In the Settings window, scroll down and select “Accessibility”.
4. In the Accessibility menu, click on “Manage accessibility features”.
5. Under the “Keyboard and text input” section, toggle off the “On-screen keyboard” option.
How do I turn off the onscreen keyboard on Linux?
The method to disable the onscreen keyboard on Linux may vary depending on the distribution and desktop environment being used. However, a common way to turn it off is to access the Accessibility settings and disable the “Screen Keyboard” or “Onboard” option.
How do I turn off the onscreen keyboard on Windows Tablets?
To disable the onscreen keyboard on a Windows tablet:
1. Swipe in from the right edge of the screen or tap on the “Action Center” button in the taskbar.
2. Tap on the “Tablet Mode” tile to turn it off.
3. The onscreen keyboard should now be disabled, allowing you to use a physical keyboard if connected.
How do I disable the onscreen keyboard on Surface Pro?
To turn off the onscreen keyboard on a Surface Pro device:
1. Access the Start menu and tap on “Settings”.
2. In the Settings menu, select “Devices”.
3. Click on “Typing” in the left sidebar.
4. Toggle off the “Automatically show the touch keyboard in windowed apps when there’s no keyboard attached to your device” option.
Can I temporarily hide the onscreen keyboard on my device?
Yes, you can typically hide the onscreen keyboard temporarily by clicking outside the text input field or pressing the “Back” or “Done” button. The keyboard will reappear when you tap on another text input field.
Can I customize the onscreen keyboard settings?
Yes, on most devices, you can customize the onscreen keyboard settings to adjust its appearance and behavior. These settings may include options like autocorrect, keypress sound, keyboard theme, or emoji prediction.
How do I know if the onscreen keyboard is turned on or off?
Typically, you can tell if the onscreen keyboard is turned on or off by the presence or absence of the keyboard icon in your device’s system tray or menu bar. When activated, the icon is visible, allowing you to access the virtual keyboard if needed.
What should I do if the onscreen keyboard keeps appearing?
If the onscreen keyboard keeps appearing despite turning it off, there might be an underlying issue. Restarting the device or updating your operating system can potentially resolve this problem. You can also try disabling any third-party keyboard applications installed on your device.