How do I transfer songs from iPhone to computer?

Transferring songs from your iPhone to your computer can be a straightforward process if you know the right steps to follow. Whether you want to free up space on your iPhone or create a backup of your music collection, here is a simple guide to help you transfer songs from your iPhone to your computer.
The Steps to Transfer Songs from iPhone to Computer:
1. Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable. Ensure that your computer is authorized to access your iPhone by entering your passcode or providing permission on your device.
2. Launch iTunes on your computer. If you don’t have iTunes installed, you can download it for free from the Apple website.
3. Once iTunes is open, you will see your iPhone icon located at the top-left corner of the iTunes window. Click on the device icon to access your iPhone’s settings.
4. Within the device summary page, navigate to the “Settings” tab on the left-hand side of the screen.
5. Scroll down to the “Options” section and enable “Manually manage music and videos.” This will allow you to transfer songs from your iPhone to your computer without the need for syncing.
6. After enabling manual management, click on the “Apply” button at the bottom-right corner of the iTunes window to save your changes.
7. Return to the iTunes library on your computer and select “Music” from the dropdown menu located at the top-left corner of the iTunes window.
8. You will see a list of songs on your iPhone. Select the songs you want to transfer to your computer by clicking on them. If you want to transfer all songs, press Ctrl+A (Windows) or Command+A (Mac) to select all.
9. Right-click on the selected songs and choose “Copy” from the context menu. Alternatively, you can use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl+C (Windows) or Command+C (Mac) to copy the songs.
10. Navigate to the location on your computer where you want to save the transferred songs. Right-click on the desired folder or location and choose “Paste” from the menu. Alternatively, you can use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl+V (Windows) or Command+V (Mac) to paste the files.
11. Wait for the copying process to complete. The duration will depend on the number of songs being transferred.
12. Once the transfer is finished, you can safely disconnect your iPhone from your computer.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer songs from my iPhone to a Windows computer?
Yes, you can transfer songs from your iPhone to a Windows computer using iTunes or third-party software.
2. How do I transfer songs wirelessly without a USB cable?
You can transfer songs wirelessly by using cloud storage services like iCloud or Google Drive or by using third-party apps such as Dropbox or AirDrop.
3. Can I transfer songs purchased from iTunes Store only?
No, you can transfer both purchased and non-purchased songs from your iPhone to your computer.
4. Will transferring songs from iPhone to computer delete them from my phone?
No, transferring songs from your iPhone to your computer using the manual management method will not delete them from your phone. However, if you choose to sync your iPhone, it may remove songs not present in the iTunes library.
5. How do I transfer songs to a specific folder on my computer?
To transfer songs to a specific folder, navigate to that folder on your computer and paste the copied songs into it.
6. Can I transfer songs from my iPhone to multiple computers?
Yes, you can transfer songs from your iPhone to multiple computers by following the same steps on each computer.
7. What happens if I disconnect my iPhone before the transfer is complete?
If you disconnect your iPhone before the transfer is complete, the copying process may be interrupted, and not all songs will be transferred.
8. How long does it take to transfer songs from iPhone to computer?
The time it takes to transfer songs depends on the number and size of the songs being transferred.
9. Can I transfer songs without using iTunes?
Yes, there are various third-party software applications available that can help you transfer songs from your iPhone to your computer without using iTunes.
10. Can I transfer songs from my iPhone to a Mac computer?
Yes, you can transfer songs from your iPhone to a Mac computer using the same steps as transferring to a Windows computer.
11. Can I transfer songs from my iPhone to another iPhone?
No, the process described here is to transfer songs from your iPhone to a computer. To transfer songs between two iPhones, you can use AirDrop, iCloud, or third-party apps.
12. Does transferring songs from iPhone to computer affect their quality?
No, transferring songs from your iPhone to your computer does not affect their quality as long as the files are not converted or altered during the transfer process.