Whether you’re switching to a new computer or simply want to have your Outlook autocomplete addresses available on multiple devices, transferring this data can save you time and effort. Outlook’s autocomplete feature conveniently suggests email addresses as you type, based on previous recipients you’ve communicated with. To transfer Outlook autocomplete addresses to another computer, follow these simple steps.
How do I transfer Outlook autocomplete addresses to another computer?
To transfer Outlook autocomplete addresses to another computer, follow these steps:
1. Open Outlook on the computer containing the autocomplete addresses.
2. Click on the “File” tab in the Outlook toolbar.
3. Select “Options” from the dropdown menu.
4. In the Outlook Options window, click on “Mail” on the left-hand side.
5. Scroll down to the “Send messages” section and click on “Empty Auto-Complete List”.
6. Confirm by clicking “Yes” in the popup window.
7. Close Outlook and open the “Run” dialog by pressing the Windows key + R.
8. In the “Run” dialog, type “%APPDATA%MicrosoftOutlook” and click “OK”.
9. Locate and copy the “.nk2” file, which contains the autocomplete data.
10. Transfer the “.nk2” file to the new computer—a USB drive or cloud storage can be used for this.
11. On the new computer, open the “Run” dialog by pressing the Windows key + R.
12. Type “%APPDATA%MicrosoftOutlook” and click “OK” to open the Outlook directory.
13. If a file with the same name already exists, make a backup before proceeding.
14. Paste the transferred “.nk2” file into the Outlook directory. If you encounter a warning prompt, click “Yes” to confirm the file replacement.
15. Launch Outlook on the new computer, and the autocomplete addresses will now be available.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I transfer autocomplete addresses from Outlook for Mac to a Windows computer?
Yes, you can. However, the process involves exporting email addresses from Outlook for Mac as a “.csv” file and then importing it into Outlook for Windows.
2. Will transferring autocomplete addresses affect my other Outlook data?
No, transferring autocomplete addresses does not affect any other Outlook data such as emails, contacts, or calendar entries.
3. Can I transfer autocomplete addresses between different versions of Outlook?
Yes, the process works for transferring autocomplete addresses between different versions of Outlook, such as Outlook 2010, 2013, 2016, and 2019.
4. Can I transfer autocomplete addresses to a different email application?
No, the autocomplete feature is specific to Outlook and cannot be transferred to other email applications.
5. How often does Outlook update autocomplete addresses?
Outlook updates autocomplete addresses each time you send an email to a new recipient. It learns from your emailing habits and suggests the most frequently used addresses.
6. Will I lose my existing autocomplete addresses when I import new ones?
No, importing autocomplete addresses to a new computer does not overwrite or delete the existing addresses. The new addresses will simply be added to the existing list.
7. Can I manually add or remove autocomplete addresses?
Yes, you can manually add or remove autocomplete addresses by typing the email address and pressing the “Delete” key when it appears as a suggestion.
8. What happens if I don’t delete the AutoComplete List before transferring?
If you don’t delete the AutoComplete List before transferring, the imported addresses may duplicate or conflict with the existing ones, causing confusion.
9. Can I transfer autocomplete addresses between different user accounts on the same computer?
Yes, you can transfer autocomplete addresses between different user accounts on the same computer by following the same steps mentioned earlier.
10. Do autocomplete addresses work in Outlook Online or Outlook for mobile?
No, the autocomplete feature is not available in Outlook Online or Outlook for mobile. It is exclusive to the desktop version of Outlook.
11. Can I export autocomplete addresses to a file rather than transferring them directly?
No, there is no direct export option for autocomplete addresses in Outlook. The file transfer method is the most convenient way to achieve this.
12. Will the transferred autocomplete addresses be available to all users on the new computer?
No, the transferred autocomplete addresses will only be available to the user account in which they were imported. Other user accounts on the same computer will have separate autocomplete data.