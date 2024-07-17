How do I transfer office 2013 license to new computer?

Are you switching to a new computer and wondering how to transfer your Office 2013 license? It’s a common concern among users who want to ensure a smooth transition without losing their valuable office suite. In this article, we will guide you through the simple steps to transfer your Office 2013 license to your new computer, so you can continue using all the familiar productivity tools without any hassle.
Step 1: Uninstall Office 2013 from the Old Computer
Before you can transfer your Office 2013 license, you need to first deactivate and uninstall the software from your old computer. To do this, follow these steps:
1. Open any Office program on your old computer.
2. Click on “File” and then select “Account” or “Office Account,” depending on the program you are using.
3. In the Account window, click on “Sign out.”
4. Close all Office applications.
5. Open the Control Panel on your computer and navigate to “Programs” or “Programs and Features” (depending on your Windows version).
6. Locate and select “Microsoft Office 2013” from the list of installed programs.
7. Click on “Uninstall” and follow the prompts to complete the removal process.
Step 2: Retrieve Your Office 2013 Product Key
To transfer your Office 2013 license to the new computer, you’ll need to have your product key handy. Here’s how you can retrieve it:
1. Go to the Microsoft Office website and Sign in with the Microsoft account associated with your Office 2013 purchase.
2. Once signed in, navigate to the “Services & subscriptions” section.
3. Under the “Office” tab, locate your Office 2013 product and click on “View product key.”
4. Note down the product key or copy it to a safe location for later use.
Step 3: Install Office 2013 on the New Computer
With your product key in hand, you’re ready to install Office 2013 on your new computer. Follow these steps:
1. Visit the official Microsoft Office website and sign in with your Microsoft account.
2. Navigate to the “Services & subscriptions” section as mentioned earlier.
3. Under the “Office” tab, click on “Install Office” or “Install from a disc.”
4. Follow the on-screen instructions and enter your product key when prompted.
5. Once the installation is complete, sign in with your Microsoft account to activate the software.
How do I transfer Office 2013 license to new computer?
To transfer your Office 2013 license to a new computer, you need to deactivate and uninstall the software from the old computer, retrieve your Office 2013 product key, and then install and activate Office 2013 on the new computer using the product key.
1. Can I transfer my Office 2013 license to multiple computers?
No, the Office 2013 license is valid for installation on one computer at a time.
2. Can I transfer my Office 2013 license to a Mac computer?
Yes, you can transfer your Office 2013 license to a Mac computer by following the same steps mentioned above.
3. What if I no longer have access to my Microsoft account?
If you have lost access to your Microsoft account, you can try recovering it through the account recovery options provided by Microsoft.
4. Can I transfer my Office 2013 license without an internet connection?
An internet connection is required to sign in with your Microsoft account and activate Office 2013 on the new computer.
5. Can I transfer my Office 2013 license to a friend’s computer temporarily?
While it is technically possible to transfer your Office 2013 license to a friend’s computer temporarily, it is against Microsoft’s licensing terms and not recommended.
6. Can I transfer my Office 2013 license to a computer running an older version of Windows?
No, Office 2013 is only compatible with Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10.
7. Will transferring my Office 2013 license remove it from the old computer?
Yes, once you deactivate and uninstall Office 2013 from the old computer, the software will no longer be usable on that system.
8. Can I transfer my Office 2013 license to a computer without uninstalling from the old computer?
No, you must uninstall Office 2013 from the old computer in order to transfer the license to a new computer.
9. Can I transfer my Office 2013 license to a computer with an older version of Office already installed?
Yes, you can transfer your Office 2013 license to a computer with an older version of Office, but you may encounter compatibility issues.
10. Do I need to save any files or settings before transferring my Office 2013 license?
No, transferring your Office 2013 license does not affect your files or settings. However, it is always recommended to back up your important files before making any changes.
11. Can I transfer my Office 2013 license to a computer with a different operating system?
No, Office 2013 is not compatible with operating systems other than Windows.
12. Can I transfer my Office 2013 license to a virtual machine?
Yes, you can transfer your Office 2013 license to a virtual machine as long as the virtual machine runs a compatible version of Windows.