How do I transfer itunes purchases to my computer?

Transferring your iTunes purchases to your computer is a simple process that allows you to have a backup of your media files or play them on other devices. Whether you want to transfer music, movies, or apps, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you.
Transferring iTunes purchases to computer using iTunes
If you prefer using the iTunes software, follow these steps to transfer your purchases to your computer:
1. **Launch iTunes**: Open the iTunes application on your computer. If you don’t have iTunes installed, download and install it from the Apple website.
2. **Sign in to your Apple ID**: Click on the “Account” tab in the top menu bar, then choose “Sign In.” Enter your Apple ID and password to sign in.
3. **Authorize your computer**: If you have not previously authorized your computer, click on “Account” again and select “Authorizations” > “Authorize This Computer.”
4. **Access your account**: Once authorized, click on “Account” > “Purchased” to access your iTunes purchases.
5. **Choose the media type**: On the right-hand side of the iTunes window, select the type of media (music, movies, TV shows, apps, or books) you want to transfer.
6. **Download your purchases**: Find the media you wish to transfer, and click the cloud icon with a downward arrow to download it to your computer. Alternatively, you can select multiple items or click “Download All” to transfer all your purchases at once.
7. **Wait for the downloads**: Depending on the size of your purchases and the speed of your internet connection, it may take some time for the downloads to complete. Monitor the progress in the download queue.
8. **Access your transferred purchases**: Once the downloads are complete, you can find your transferred purchases in the respective media libraries within iTunes.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I transfer my iTunes purchases to a different computer?
Yes, simply follow the steps outlined above on your new computer using the same Apple ID, and your purchases will be transferred.
2. How do I transfer my iTunes purchases to an external hard drive?
Connect your external hard drive to your computer, then locate your iTunes library folder on your computer. Copy and paste the iTunes folder onto the external hard drive to transfer your purchases.
3. Can I transfer my iTunes purchases to a non-Apple device?
iTunes purchases, such as music without DRM (Digital Rights Management), can be transferred to non-Apple devices by manually copying the files. However, media protected by DRM may not be playable on non-Apple devices.
4. How do I transfer iTunes purchases to my iPhone or iPad?
To transfer iTunes purchases to your iPhone or iPad, simply connect your device to your computer, open iTunes, and choose the files you want to sync with your device. Then, click on “Sync” to transfer the purchases.
5. Do I need an internet connection to transfer iTunes purchases to my computer?
Yes, an internet connection is necessary to download your iTunes purchases to your computer.
6. Can I re-download my iTunes purchases if I have already transferred them to my computer?
Yes, you can re-download your iTunes purchases using the “Purchased” section within the iTunes Store. However, it’s always a good idea to keep backups of your media files on your computer.
7. How do I transfer an iTunes playlist to my computer?
To transfer an iTunes playlist to your computer, go to the “File” tab in iTunes, select “Library” > “Export Playlist,” and choose where you want to save the exported playlist file.
8. Can I transfer my iTunes purchases to a different media player?
Yes, you can manually transfer iTunes purchases to a different media player by locating the respective media files on your computer and adding them to your preferred media player’s library.
9. How can I transfer my iTunes purchases to a new iTunes account?
Unfortunately, transferring iTunes purchases to a new account is not possible. Purchases are bound to the Apple ID used at the time of purchase.
10. What if I accidentally delete my transferred iTunes purchases on my computer?
If you have a backup of your iTunes purchases on an external hard drive or another computer, you can copy them back. Otherwise, you may have to re-download them from your iTunes account.
11. Can I transfer iTunes rentals to my computer?
No, iTunes rentals cannot be transferred to your computer. Rentals have restrictions that limit them to the device used for rental playback.
12. How can I transfer iTunes purchases without using the iTunes software?
Using third-party software, you can transfer iTunes purchases without using iTunes. Several programs allow you to manage and transfer iTunes media files between your devices and computer.