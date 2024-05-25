How do I transfer contacts in outlook to another computer?

Are you switching to a new computer but worried about losing your precious contacts in Outlook? Well, worry no more! Transferring contacts from one computer to another in Outlook is a relatively simple process, and this article will guide you through it step by step. So, let’s get started!
Method #1: Using the Import and Export Wizard
The most common and straightforward method to transfer your Outlook contacts to another computer is by using the Import and Export Wizard. Here’s how you can do it:
Step 1: Exporting Contacts
1. Open Outlook on the computer that currently holds your contacts.
2. Go to the “File” tab and click on “Open & Export.”
3. Select “Import/Export” from the list. This will open the Import and Export Wizard.
4. Choose “Export to a file” and click “Next.”
5. Select “Comma Separated Values” as the file type to export and click “Next.”
6. From the folder list, choose “Contacts” and click “Next.”
7. Choose a destination folder where you want to save the exported contacts and provide a name for the file. Then, click “Finish.”
Step 2: Transferring the Exported File
1. Transfer the exported CSV file to the new computer. You can use external storage devices like USB drives, cloud storage, or send it via email.
2. On the new computer, launch Outlook.
3. Again, go to the “File” tab and click on “Open & Export” and choose “Import/Export.”
4. Select “Import from another program or file” and click “Next.”
5. Choose “Comma Separated Values” and click “Next.”
6. Locate the CSV file you transferred and select it. Click “Next.”
7. Select the folder to import to (usually “Contacts”) and click “Next.”
8. Ensure that the box next to “Import ‘
Method #2: Using Exchange Server
If you use an Exchange Server account for managing your contacts, transferring them to another computer becomes even easier:
Step 1: Synchronizing Contacts
1. On the computer with the contacts, open Outlook and go to the “File” tab.
2. Click on “Options” and then select “Advanced.”
3. Under the “Export” section, click on “Export.”
4. Choose “Export to a file” and click “Next.”
5. Select “Microsoft Exchange” and click “Next.”
6. Choose the contacts folder you want to export and click “Next.”
7. Click on “Finish” to start the synchronization process.
Step 2: Setting Up Outlook on the New Computer
1. On the new computer, open Outlook and go to the “File” tab.
2. Click on “Options” and then select “Advanced.”
3. Under the “Export” section, click on “Import.”
4. Choose “Import from another program or file” and click “Next.”
5. Select “Microsoft Exchange” and click “Next.”
6. Follow the on-screen instructions to set up the Exchange account.
7. Once the setup is complete, your contacts will automatically sync to Outlook on the new computer.
How do I transfer contacts in Outlook to another computer?
To transfer contacts in Outlook to another computer, you can use the Import and Export Wizard to export the contacts to a CSV file on the old computer, then transfer the file to the new computer and import it back into Outlook.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I transfer contacts from Outlook to another computer without using external storage?
Yes, you can transfer the contacts using alternative methods such as syncing them with a cloud service like OneDrive or syncing your Outlook account on both computers.
2. What if I have multiple contact folders in Outlook?
When using the Import and Export Wizard, you can select the specific contact folder you want to transfer, ensuring only those contacts are exported and imported.
3. Can I transfer other Outlook items like emails and calendar events using the same method?
Yes, the Import and Export Wizard allows you to transfer other Outlook items like emails, calendar events, and tasks, in addition to contacts.
4. Is there a size limit to the exported CSV file?
No, there is no specific size limit for the exported CSV file, but larger files may take longer to import.
5. Can I modify the exported CSV file before importing it into Outlook?
Yes, you can open the exported CSV file in a spreadsheet program like Microsoft Excel and make any necessary changes to the contact data before importing it into Outlook.
6. Do I need to have the same version of Outlook on both computers?
No, you can transfer contacts between different versions of Outlook without any compatibility issues.
7. Will transferring contacts remove them from my old computer?
No, transferring contacts from one computer to another will create a copy of the contacts on the new computer while retaining them on the old computer.
8. How can I ensure that all my contact details are included in the exported file?
Before exporting, double-check your contact folders in Outlook to ensure that all your contacts are stored in the selected folders.
9. Can I transfer contacts from Outlook to another computer using a Mac?
Yes, the process is almost identical on a Mac, as long as you have Microsoft Outlook installed.
10. Can I transfer contacts from Outlook to an email service other than Outlook?
Yes, you can export the contacts as a CSV file and then import them into various email services, such as Gmail or Apple Mail.
11. What if my contacts are duplicated after importing them into Outlook on the new computer?
Outlook provides built-in features to remove duplicates. You can use the “Clean Up Contacts” functionality to eliminate any duplicate entries.
12. What if I face difficulties during the transfer process?
If you encounter any issues, you can refer to the Microsoft support documentation or seek assistance from their customer support team to troubleshoot the problem effectively.
Now that you know how to transfer your contacts from Outlook to another computer, you can enjoy a seamless transition without losing any important information. Happy transferring!