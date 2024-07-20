How do I take a screenshot on Mac laptop?

If you own a Mac laptop and want to capture an image of your screen, you’re in luck! Mac computers come with built-in screenshot functions that make this process quick and easy. Whether you need to capture the entire screen or just a specific area, there are a few different options available. In this article, we will guide you through the steps of taking a screenshot on a Mac laptop.
Method 1: Taking a screenshot of the entire screen
To capture a screenshot of your entire screen, follow these steps:
1. Locate the “Shift” key on your keyboard, usually found towards the bottom left.
2. Press the “Shift” key along with the “Command” key (denoted by the ⌘ symbol) and the number 3 key simultaneously.
3. Release all keys.
4. The screenshot will be automatically saved as a file on your desktop with a filename in the format of “Screen Shot [date] at [time].png”.
Method 2: Taking a screenshot of a specific area
If you only need to capture a specific area of your screen, follow these steps:
1. Locate the “Shift” key, the “Command” key (⌘), and the number 4 key on your keyboard.
2. Press the “Shift” key, the “Command” key, and the number 4 key simultaneously.
3. Your cursor will change to a crosshair.
4. Click and drag your cursor to select the desired area.
5. Release the mouse button.
6. The screenshot of the selected area will be automatically saved as a file on your desktop with a filename in the format of “Screen Shot [date] at [time].png”.
FAQs about taking screenshots on a Mac laptop:
1. Can I change the default location where the screenshots are saved?
Yes, you can change the default save location for screenshots. Open the Terminal application and enter the command “defaults write com.apple.screencapture [location]”, replacing [location] with the desired path.
2. How can I take a screenshot of a specific window?
To capture a screenshot of a specific window, press the “Shift” key, the “Command” key, the number 4 key, and the spacebar simultaneously. Your cursor will become a camera icon, allowing you to click on the window you want to capture.
3. Can I take a screenshot without saving it as a file?
Yes, you can take a screenshot without saving it as a file by pressing the “Shift” key, the “Command” key, and the number 3 key simultaneously. The screenshot will be copied to your clipboard, and you can paste it into another application.
4. How do I take a screenshot of the Touch Bar on a MacBook Pro?
To capture a screenshot of the Touch Bar on a MacBook Pro, press the “Shift” key, the “Command” key, and the number 6 key simultaneously. The screenshot will be automatically saved as a file on your desktop.
5. Is there a way to delay the capturing of a screenshot?
Yes, you can delay the capturing of a screenshot by using the “Shift,” “Command,” “Control,” and number 3 or 4 key combination, which will capture the screen after a 10-second delay.
6. How can I get a screenshot in a different file format?
By default, screenshots are saved as PNG files. To change the file format, you can use a third-party application or convert the PNG file to your desired format using a tool like Preview or online conversion sites.
7. Are there any keyboard shortcuts to quickly capture a screenshot?
Yes, in addition to the methods mentioned above, you can also use the “Command” + “Shift” + “5” keyboard shortcut to open up the screenshot utility on Mac laptops running macOS Mojave or later. This utility provides even more options for capturing screenshots.
8. Can I annotate my screenshots?
Yes, with the screenshot utility introduced in macOS Mojave or later, you can easily annotate your screenshots right after capturing them. Various annotation tools, such as drawing, highlighting, and adding text, are available for this purpose.
9. How do I take a screenshot of a menu on my Mac?
To capture a screenshot of a menu, first, click on the menu to reveal its contents. Then, press the “Shift” key, the “Command” key, and the number 4 key simultaneously, and drag the crosshair to select the desired menu. Release the mouse button to capture the screenshot.
10. Can I capture a screenshot of a video playing on my Mac?
Yes, you can take a screenshot of a video playing on your Mac. Simply pause the video at the desired frame, and then follow the instructions mentioned earlier to capture the screen or a specific area.
11. How do I take a screenshot on a Mac using third-party apps?
There are many third-party applications available for capturing screenshots on a Mac, such as Snagit, Lightshot, or Skitch. Simply download and install the app of your choice from the Mac App Store or the developer’s website, and follow the instructions provided by the specific app.
12. Is it possible to capture a screenshot on a Mac using only the Touch Bar?
As of now, there is no native method to capture a screenshot using only the Touch Bar on a Mac laptop. However, you can still use the methods mentioned earlier by pressing the necessary key combinations along with the Touch Bar for capturing screenshots.