How do I take a screenshot on ASUS laptop?

If you own an ASUS laptop and need to capture screenshots, you’re in luck! ASUS laptops come equipped with a nifty feature that allows you to easily take screenshots. Whether you want to capture an interesting moment in a video, save an important document, or share a funny meme with your friends, taking a screenshot on your ASUS laptop is a quick and straightforward process. Read on to learn how.
Taking a screenshot on an ASUS laptop requires using a combination of keys. You need to press a specific key or keys simultaneously to capture the screen. Here’s how you can do it:
Method 1: Using the “PrtScn” key
1. Locate the “PrtScn” key on your ASUS laptop’s keyboard. It is usually located in the top row, near the function keys, and might be labeled differently (e.g., “Print Screen,” “PRTSC,” etc.).
2. Make sure the content you want to capture is displayed on your screen.
3. Press the “PrtScn” key. You won’t receive any visible indication that the screenshot has been taken.
Method 2: Using the “Win + PrtScn” key combination
1. Ensure that the content you wish to capture is visible on your screen.
2. Press the “Windows” key and the “PrtScn” key simultaneously.
3. After capturing the screenshot, a notification will appear telling you that the screenshot has been saved. You can find it in your “Pictures” folder in a subfolder called “Screenshots.”
Method 3: Using the “Alt + PrtScn” key combination
1. Open the content you want to screenshot on your ASUS laptop.
2. Press the “Alt” key and the “PrtScn” key at the same time.
3. The screenshot will be saved to your clipboard. You can paste it into an image editing program or document of your choice using the “Ctrl + V” key combination.
FAQs:
1. How do I find the screenshots I take on an ASUS laptop?
Once you’ve taken a screenshot, it will be saved automatically. You can find your screenshots in the “Pictures” folder on your laptop, specifically in the “Screenshots” subfolder.
2. Can I change the default location for saving screenshots on my ASUS laptop?
Yes, you can! To change the default screenshot save location, go to the “Pictures” folder, right-click on the “Screenshots” subfolder, select “Properties,” and then click on the “Location” tab. There, you can choose a new save location.
3. Can I annotate or edit a screenshot on my ASUS laptop?
Yes, you can use various image editing software like Microsoft Paint, Adobe Photoshop, or even online tools to annotate, add text, or make necessary edits to your screenshot.
4. Does ASUS provide any screen capture software for laptops?
Yes, ASUS laptops often come pre-installed with a utility called “ASUS Screen Capture” or similar software. This tool provides additional features for capturing screens, such as capturing a specific region or recording a video of your screen.
5. Are there any shortcuts I can use to capture a specific region of the screen?
Absolutely! Instead of capturing the entire screen, you can press “Win + Shift + S” to open the Windows Snipping Tool. This tool allows you to select and capture a specific area of the screen.
6. Can I capture the screenshot of a specific window on my ASUS laptop?
Yes, you can! To capture a specific window, press “Alt + PrtScn” while the desired window is in focus. This will capture only the active window and save it to your clipboard.
7. What other software can I use to take screenshots on my ASUS laptop?
There are numerous options available, such as Greenshot, Lightshot, Snagit, and ShareX, which provide advanced screenshot capabilities beyond the native ASUS functionality.
8. Can I take a screenshot on my ASUS laptop while playing a game?
Yes, you can capture screenshots while gaming on your ASUS laptop. The process remains the same: either using the “PrtScn” key or the combination of “Win + PrtScn” or “Alt + PrtScn” key combinations.
9. Is there a way to take screenshots on an ASUS laptop using third-party software?
Yes, you can utilize various third-party software applications like OBS Studio, which is mainly used for screen recording but also includes screenshot capture functionality.
10. What other alternative methods can I use to take screenshots on an ASUS laptop?
Aside from the mentioned key combinations, you can also use the Windows Snipping Tool, the built-in Xbox Game Bar, or even browser extensions like Lightshot or Awesome Screenshot.
11. Can I take a screenshot on my ASUS laptop using the camera?
While it’s technically possible to capture a screenshot of your laptop screen using another camera, it is not recommended as it may result in lower quality images.
12. Does taking a screenshot on an ASUS laptop work the same way on other laptop brands?
No, different laptop brands may have different methods for taking screenshots. It is important to check the specific instructions for your laptop model to ensure you are using the correct method.