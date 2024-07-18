How do I switch my laptop out of s mode?

If you have recently purchased a Windows laptop that came preinstalled with Windows 10 in S mode, you might be wondering how to switch out of S mode and gain more flexibility in using your device. S mode is a restricted mode designed for increased security and performance. However, it limits you to downloading and installing apps exclusively from the Microsoft Store. If you want to install apps from other sources, here’s how you can switch your laptop out of S mode:
**To switch your laptop out of S mode, follow these steps:**
1. Open the “Settings” app by clicking on the Start menu and selecting the gear icon.
2. In the Settings window, click on the “Update & Security” option.
3. From the left sidebar, select “Activation.”
4. Under the “Switch to Windows 10 Home” or “Switch to Windows 10 Pro” section, click on the “Go to the Store” link. This link will take you to the Microsoft Store where you can unlock the full version of Windows 10.
5. In the Microsoft Store app, you will see a page with information about switching out of S mode. Click on the “Get” button.
6. Click on the “Install” button to start the process. This might take some time, so be patient.
7. Once the process is complete, you will receive a confirmation message.
Congratulations! You have successfully switched your laptop out of S mode, allowing you to download and install apps from sources other than the Microsoft Store.
FAQs about switching out of S mode:
1. Why do laptops come in S mode?
Laptops come in S mode to provide users with a more secure and streamlined experience, especially for those who are not tech-savvy.
2. Can I switch back to S mode after switching out?
No, once you switch out of S mode, you can’t switch back. However, Windows 10 Home and Pro offer more flexibility for app installations.
3. Is switching out of S mode reversible?
Switching out of S mode is not reversible, as mentioned earlier. Once you make the change, you cannot go back to S mode.
4. Will switching out of S mode affect my device’s performance?
Switching out of S mode should not affect your device’s performance negatively. In fact, it opens up more possibilities and functionality.
5. Are there any downsides to switching out of S mode?
The only potential downside is that you may be more vulnerable to downloading malicious or unverified apps if you are not cautious.
6. Do I have to pay to switch out of S mode?
No, switching out of S mode is completely free. However, if you have Windows 10 Home in S mode, you may need to purchase a valid license for the full version of Windows 10 Home.
7. Can I switch out of S mode on any Windows laptop?
No, not all Windows laptops support S mode. Only specific models and editions come with S mode enabled.
8. Can I switch out of S mode on a laptop that I didn’t purchase directly from the manufacturer?
Yes, regardless of how you acquired your laptop, you can switch out of S mode using the above-mentioned steps.
9. Will switching out of S mode void my warranty?
No, switching out of S mode will not affect your warranty in any way. It is a simple software change that does not tamper with the hardware of your device.
10. Can I switch out of S mode if I am not connected to the internet?
No, an internet connection is required to switch out of S mode as the process involves downloading the full version of Windows 10 from the Microsoft Store.
11. Will switching out of S mode delete my files and apps?
No, switching out of S mode does not delete your files or apps. It simply removes the restriction of installing apps exclusively from the Microsoft Store.
12. Can I switch out of S mode on Windows 11?
Windows 11 does not come with S mode. It offers users more freedom and flexibility from the get-go, allowing the installation of apps from various sources.