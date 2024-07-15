How do I stop floating keyboard on ipad?

How do I stop the floating keyboard on iPad?
To stop the floating keyboard on your iPad, you can follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Unlock your iPad
Unlock your iPad by entering your passcode or using Touch ID (if enabled).
Step 2: Launch the Settings app
Locate the Settings app on your iPad’s home screen and tap on it to launch the app.
Step 3: Find and tap on General
Scroll through the settings options and look for “General.” Once found, tap on it to proceed.
Step 4: Tap on Keyboard
Within the General settings, locate “Keyboard” and tap on it to access the keyboard settings.
Step 5: Disable the Floating Keyboard option
In the Keyboard settings, you will see an option labeled “Floating Keyboard.” Toggle this option to the off position (gray), and the floating keyboard will no longer appear on your iPad.
**That’s it! You have successfully disabled the floating keyboard on your iPad.**
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How do I enable the floating keyboard on my iPad?
To enable the floating keyboard on your iPad, follow the same steps mentioned above but toggle the Floating Keyboard option to the on position (green) instead.
2. Can I only disable the floating keyboard on my iPad temporarily?
Yes, you can temporarily disable the floating keyboard by tapping and holding the “Keyboard” key on the bottom right of the standard keyboard and selecting “Dock.” This will dock the keyboard at the bottom of the screen until you undock it again.
3. Will disabling the floating keyboard affect other features?
No, disabling the floating keyboard will not affect any other features on your iPad. It only controls whether the keyboard floats or remains docked.
4. Why would I want to disable the floating keyboard?
Some users find the floating keyboard cumbersome and prefer a docked keyboard for ease of typing.
5. Can I switch between the floating keyboard and the docked keyboard without going to the settings?
Yes, you can switch between the floating keyboard and the docked keyboard by tapping and holding the “Keyboard” key on the bottom right of the standard keyboard and selecting either “Undock” or “Dock.”
6. Will disabling the floating keyboard save battery life?
Disabling the floating keyboard alone will not have a significant impact on your iPad’s battery life. Battery usage is primarily influenced by other factors such as screen brightness and background app activity.
7. Can I use the floating keyboard in landscape mode?
No, the floating keyboard is only available in portrait mode. It automatically switches to the docked keyboard when your iPad is in landscape mode.
8. Will disabling the floating keyboard affect other apps that use the keyboard?
No, disabling the floating keyboard will not affect other apps that use the keyboard. It only changes the behavior of the keyboard within compatible apps.
9. Can I customize the position of the floating keyboard?
No, the floating keyboard cannot be customized in terms of position. It automatically appears above the lower portion of the screen.
10. Is disabling the floating keyboard reversible?
Yes, disabling the floating keyboard is reversible. You can follow the steps mentioned above and toggle the Floating Keyboard option to the on position to enable it again.
11. Will disabling the floating keyboard affect third-party keyboards I have installed?
No, disabling the floating keyboard will not affect third-party keyboards you have installed on your iPad. It only controls the behavior of the default Apple keyboard.
12. Is the floating keyboard available on all iPad models?
Yes, the floating keyboard is available on all iPad models running iPadOS 13 or later. However, some older models may not support this feature due to hardware limitations.