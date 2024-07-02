How do I set up wsd scan on my computer?

If you have a scanner or a multifunction printer (MFP) that supports WSD (Web Services on Devices) scan, setting it up on your computer is fairly simple. WSD scan allows you to send scanned documents directly to your computer through the local network. This article will guide you through the process of setting up WSD scan on your computer.
**To set up WSD scan on your computer, follow these steps:**
1. Ensure that your scanner or MFP supports WSD scan. Check the product documentation or the manufacturer’s website for this information.
2. Make sure your computer and scanner are both connected to the same local network.
3. On your computer, click on the “Start” menu and open the “Control Panel.”
4. In the Control Panel window, navigate to “Devices and Printers” or “Printers and Scanners,” depending on your operating system.
5. Locate your scanner or MFP in the list of devices and printers. It should be listed under the section for printers or scanners.
6. Right-click on the scanner or MFP and select “Properties.”
7. In the Properties window, go to the “Ports” or “Connections” tab.
8. Look for a port labeled “WSD” or “Web Services on Devices.” If you find it, your device already supports WSD scan, and you can proceed to the next step. If there is no WSD port, your device might not support WSD scan.
9. Close the Properties window and right-click again on your scanner or MFP.
10. Select “Remove Device” or “Delete Device” to remove the existing connection.
11. Restart your computer and ensure that your scanner or MFP is turned on and connected to the network.
12. On your computer, go back to the “Devices and Printers” or “Printers and Scanners” window in the Control Panel.
13. Click on the “Add a printer or scanner” button to start the device setup wizard.
14. The wizard will search for available devices. Wait until your scanner or MFP appears in the list.
15. Select your scanner or MFP from the list and click on the “Next” button.
16. In the following dialog, choose the option to “Install the driver manually” or “Have Disk.”
17. Browse to the location where you have the scanner or MFP driver files stored and select the appropriate file.
18. Continue with the driver installation process by following the on-screen instructions.
19. Once the installation is complete, your scanner or MFP should be set up for WSD scan on your computer.
Now you can enjoy the convenience of scanning directly from your device to your computer over the network using the WSD scan feature.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can any scanner or MFP be used for WSD scan?
Not all scanners or MFPs support WSD scan. You need to check the device documentation or manufacturer’s website to confirm if it supports WSD scan.
2. What if I don’t see a WSD port in the Properties window?
If your scanner or MFP does not have a WSD port, it may not support WSD scan. In such cases, you won’t be able to set it up using this method.
3. Do I need to install special software for WSD scan?
No, WSD scan is a built-in feature in Windows operating systems. You don’t need any additional software as long as your device supports WSD scan.
4. Can I use WSD scan on macOS?
WSD scan is primarily a Windows-based feature. macOS devices generally use different protocols, so WSD scan may not be available on those systems.
5. Can I set up WSD scan wirelessly?
Yes, WSD scan works wirelessly as long as your scanner or MFP and computer are connected to the same local network.
6. Can I set up WSD scan on a mobile device?
WSD scan is primarily designed for computers. Although some mobile devices may support it, the setup process can vary, and it may not be as straightforward as on a computer.
7. How can I check if my computer and scanner are on the same network?
You can check the network connection by ensuring that both devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network or by checking their IP addresses to see if they share the same subnet.
8. Can I scan from multiple devices using WSD scan?
Yes, you can set up WSD scan on multiple computers or devices to enable scanning from different locations within your local network.
9. Can I use WSD scan over the internet?
WSD scan is designed for local network use only. It is not intended to work over the internet.
10. Why should I use WSD scan instead of USB connection?
WSD scan offers the convenience of wirelessly scanning documents directly to your computer without the need for a physical USB connection.
11. Are there any security concerns with WSD scan?
While WSD scan is generally considered secure within a local network, it is always recommended to ensure that your network and devices are properly protected with adequate security measures.
12. What if I encounter issues during the setup process?
If you are facing difficulties setting up WSD scan, make sure to check the device documentation, visit the manufacturer’s support website, or contact their customer support for assistance.