How do I screen record on computer?

Screen recording is a useful feature that allows you to capture and store the activities on your computer screen. Whether you want to record a tutorial, save a video chat, or capture a gameplay session, screen recording can help you achieve this. In this article, we will explore different methods to screen record on a computer.
Using built-in screen recording tools
Most modern computers, whether running Windows or macOS, come equipped with built-in screen recording tools. These tools provide a convenient and hassle-free way to capture your screen. Here’s how you can use them:
Windows 10
1. Press the “Windows key + G” on your keyboard to open the Game Bar.
2. Click on the “Yes, this is a game” checkbox.
3. Click on the “Start Recording” button (a circle icon) or press “Windows key + Alt + R” to begin recording.
4. To stop the recording, click on the red recording icon in the floating toolbar or press “Windows key + Alt + R” again.
MacOS
1. Press “Command + Shift + 5” to open the screenshot toolbar.
2. Click on the “Record Entire Screen” or “Record Selected Portion” button.
3. To start recording, click the “Record” button in the menu bar or press “Command + Control + Esc”.
4. To stop the recording, click the “Stop” button in the menu bar or press “Command + Control + Esc”.
Using third-party screen recording software
While built-in tools are handy, they may not provide the advanced features that some users require. In such cases, you can turn to third-party screen recording software. These tools offer additional functionalities and customizable settings for a more tailored recording experience. Here are a few popular options:
OBS Studio
OBS Studio is a free and open-source software that provides powerful screen recording and live streaming capabilities.
Camtasia
Camtasia is a professional screen recording and video editing software that offers a user-friendly interface and a wide range of editing features.
Bandicam
Bandicam is a lightweight and easy-to-use screen recording software that allows you to record high-quality videos with minimal impact on system performance.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I record a specific window or application?
Yes, most screen recording tools allow you to choose whether you want to record the entire screen or just a specific window or application.
2. How can I record audio along with the screen recording?
To record audio, you can either enable the microphone option in the screen recording software or use a separate audio recording device.
3. Can I record in high resolution?
Yes, many screen recording tools support recording in high resolutions, including 1080p (Full HD) and even 4K.
4. Is it possible to record a webcam overlay?
Some screen recording software allows you to include a webcam overlay in your recordings, so you can simultaneously capture your screen and your face.
5. Can I edit the recorded videos?
Yes, if you use a screen recording software with built-in editing features, you can trim, cut, add annotations, and perform various other edits to your recorded videos.
6. How much storage space does a screen recording occupy?
The size of a screen recording depends on various factors, such as the duration, resolution, and compression settings. Higher quality and longer recordings will generally take up more storage space.
7. Is it possible to schedule screen recordings?
Some screen recording tools offer the ability to schedule your recordings, allowing you to start and stop the recording automatically at specified times.
8. Can I share my screen recordings directly to social media?
Many screen recording software solutions provide integrations with popular social media platforms, allowing you to share your recordings directly without the need for additional steps.
9. Can I use screen recording for live streaming?
Yes, several screen recording software tools support live streaming. You can configure the software to stream your screen activities in real-time to platforms like YouTube or Twitch.
10. Will screen recording affect my computer’s performance?
Screen recording can consume system resources, especially if recording high-resolution videos. However, choosing a lightweight software and optimizing the recording settings can minimize the impact on performance.
11. How long can I record my screen for?
The duration of screen recording depends on the available storage space on your computer. As long as you have sufficient space, you can record for extended periods.
12. Is screen recording legal?
Screen recording is generally legal for personal use. However, it is essential to comply with copyright laws and respect the privacy of others when recording and sharing content.