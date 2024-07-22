How do I scan my computer with Windows Defender?
Windows Defender is an essential security tool that comes built-in with Windows operating system. It helps protect your computer from viruses, malware, and other malicious software. If you’re wondering how to scan your computer using Windows Defender, here’s a step-by-step guide:
1. **Accessing Windows Defender**: To start, click on the Start button and type “Windows Security” in the search bar. Select the “Windows Security” app from the search results to open it.
2. **Opening Windows Defender**: Once the Windows Security app is open, you will see a dashboard with different security options. Look for the “Virus & threat protection” section and click on it.
3. **Initiating a Quick Scan**: In the Virus & threat protection window, you will find the “Quick scan” option. Click on the “Quick scan” button to start scanning your computer for any potential threats. The scan will examine areas of your system where malware is commonly found.
4. **Performing a Full Scan**: If you want a more thorough scan of your entire computer, you can opt for a full scan. To do this, simply click on “Scan options” below the Quick scan button, and then select “Full scan” from the list.
5. **Customizing Scan Options**: Additionally, Windows Defender provides further options for customizing your scan. These options include scanning specific files or folders, excluding certain files or folders from the scan, and scanning removable drives.
6. **Interpreting the Scan Results**: After the scan is complete, Windows Defender will display the results on your screen. If no threats are found, it will show “No current threats” or “No threats detected.” However, if any threats are detected, Windows Defender will list them, and you’ll have the option to take necessary actions.
7. **Taking Actions on Detected Threats**: If Windows Defender finds any malware or malicious software during the scan, it will suggest appropriate actions to manage the threat. You can choose to quarantine the malicious file, remove it from your system, or ignore it if you are confident of its safety.
8. **Scheduling Automatic Scans**: To ensure regular and automated protection of your computer, you can schedule automatic scans using Windows Defender. Click on the “Virus & threat protection” section, then select “Manage settings.” In the new window, scroll down and locate the “Automatic sample submission” section, where you can enable or disable scheduled scans according to your preference.
FAQs:
1. Can I use Windows Defender on older versions of Windows?
Yes, Windows Defender is available on Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 10.
2. Is Windows Defender sufficient protection against all threats?
While Windows Defender provides decent protection, it is recommended to use additional security measures such as regularly updating your system, using strong passwords, and avoiding suspicious websites and downloads.
3. Are there any alternatives to Windows Defender?
Yes, there are various third-party antivirus software available in the market that offer additional features and customization options.
4. Can I scan external storage devices with Windows Defender?
Yes, you can scan USB drives, external hard drives, and other removable storage devices using Windows Defender.
5. How long does a Windows Defender scan take?
The duration of the scan depends on the size of your computer’s storage and the number of files it contains. Quick scans are generally faster than full scans.
6. Can Windows Defender run alongside another antivirus program?
No, it is not recommended to run multiple real-time antivirus programs simultaneously, as they can conflict with each other. However, you can use Windows Defender alongside other antivirus software for on-demand scans.
7. Does Windows Defender have a firewall?
Yes, Windows Defender offers a built-in firewall that helps protect your computer from unauthorized access and network threats.
8. How often should I scan my computer with Windows Defender?
It is advisable to perform regular scans at least once a week to ensure your computer’s security.
9. Can Windows Defender remove all types of malware?
Windows Defender is equipped to detect and remove a wide range of malware, but it may not be able to handle extremely sophisticated or newly emerging threats.
10. Does Windows Defender provide real-time protection?
Yes, Windows Defender continuously monitors your computer for potential threats in real-time.
11. Can I exclude certain files or folders from the scan?
Yes, you can customize Windows Defender to exclude specific files, folders, or file types from being scanned.
12. Is Windows Defender enabled by default?
Yes, Windows Defender is enabled by default on Windows 10, providing a baseline level of protection. However, it is always recommended to ensure that it is active and up to date.