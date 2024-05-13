How do I reset a ASUS laptop?

If you’re experiencing issues with your ASUS laptop and want to start fresh, resetting it to its default settings can be a great solution. Resetting your laptop can help resolve various software or performance problems and allow you to have a clean slate to work with. In this article, we will guide you through the steps on how to reset your ASUS laptop.
Resetting your ASUS laptop – Step by step guide
Resetting an ASUS laptop is a straightforward process that can be done in a few simple steps. Before proceeding with the reset, it’s important to back up your important files and data to avoid losing them. Once you’ve done that, here’s how you can reset your ASUS laptop:
Step 1: Open the settings
Click on the “Start” menu or press the Windows key and open the settings by clicking on the gear icon.
Step 2: Access the Update & Security settings
In the settings menu, you’ll find an option called “Update & Security.” Click on it to proceed.
Step 3: Choose the Recovery option
Within the Update & Security settings, you’ll find a tab named “Recovery” on the left-hand side. Click on it.
Step 4: Start the reset process
Under the Recovery tab, you’ll see an option labeled “Reset this PC.” Click on the “Get started” button to initiate the reset process.
Step 5: Choose between Keep my files and Remove everything
You’ll be presented with two options: “Keep my files” and “Remove everything.” Choose the option that suits your needs. If you want to completely wipe your laptop’s data, select “Remove everything,” or if you want to preserve your personal files, choose “Keep my files.”
Step 6: Select your resetting option
You’ll be asked to select how you want to reset your ASUS laptop. You can either choose to “Just remove my files” if you’re planning to continue using the laptop, or select “Remove files and clean the drive” if you’re planning to sell or give away the laptop. The latter option ensures your data is securely erased.
Step 7: Begin the reset process
After selecting your desired options, click on the “Next” button to proceed. Windows will ask you to confirm your choice, so make sure to review the information carefully. Finally, click on the “Reset” button to begin the reset process.
Step 8: Wait for the reset to complete
The reset process will take some time to complete, and your ASUS laptop will restart multiple times. Sit back and be patient as Windows reinstalls itself to its default state.
Step 9: Set up your ASUS laptop
Once the reset process is finished, you’ll be guided through the initial setup of your ASUS laptop, just like when you first bought it. Follow the on-screen instructions to configure your preferred settings and create a new user account.
That’s it! You’ve successfully reset your ASUS laptop. Enjoy your refreshed device!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Will resetting my ASUS laptop delete all my files?
A1: It depends on the reset option you choose. If you opt to “Remove everything,” all files and data will be deleted. However, choosing “Keep my files” will preserve your personal files.
Q2: Can I reset my ASUS laptop without a recovery partition?
A2: Yes, you can still reset your ASUS laptop using the Windows settings even if you don’t have a recovery partition.
Q3: Will resetting my ASUS laptop solve software issues?
A3: Yes, resetting your ASUS laptop can help resolve various software-related problems by essentially reinstalling Windows.
Q4: Does resetting my laptop remove viruses?
A4: Yes, resetting your laptop can remove most viruses as it wipes the hard drive and reinstalls the operating system.
Q5: Can I cancel the reset process once it has started?
A5: It is not recommended to cancel the reset process once it has started as it may lead to system instability or other issues.
Q6: Will I need to reinstall all my software after resetting my ASUS laptop?
A6: Yes, after the reset, you’ll need to reinstall all the software programs you used before.
Q7: Do I need to have my ASUS laptop connected to the power supply during the reset process?
A7: Yes, it’s highly recommended to keep your laptop connected to a power source to avoid any interruptions during the reset process.
Q8: How long does the resetting process take?
A8: The time it takes to reset your ASUS laptop can vary depending on various factors, but it typically takes around one to two hours.
Q9: Will resetting my laptop improve its performance?
A9: Yes, resetting your laptop can improve its performance by removing unnecessary files, software, and resolving software conflicts.
Q10: Can I reset my laptop if I forgot the password?
A10: If you have forgotten your password, you can still reset your laptop by using the “Remove everything” option. However, note that this will erase all your files and data.
Q11: Does resetting my laptop remove ASUS-specific software?
A11: Yes, resetting your laptop will remove ASUS-specific software, and you’ll need to reinstall them if desired.
Q12: How often should I reset my ASUS laptop?
A12: There’s no fixed timeline for resetting your laptop. It is advised to reset it only when you encounter significant software or performance issues that cannot be resolved by other means.