If you are looking to remove a keyboard from your iPhone, you probably have a good reason for doing so. Whether you accidentally added a keyboard you don’t need or you simply want to declutter your keyboard options, the process is quite simple. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to remove a keyboard from your iPhone effortlessly.
How do I remove a keyboard from my iPhone?
To get rid of a keyboard from your iPhone, follow these straightforward steps:
1. Open the Settings app.
Navigate to your home screen and locate the “Settings” app, which is represented by a gear icon. Tap on it to open the “Settings” menu.
2. Go to General settings.
Scroll down the list of options and find the “General” tab. It usually has a gray icon with gears in it. Tap on “General” to access the general settings menu.
3. Select Keyboard settings.
Within the “General” settings, scroll down until you find the “Keyboard” option. Tap on it to open the keyboard settings.
4. Choose Keyboards.
Once you are in the keyboard settings, you will see different options related to keyboards. Tap on “Keyboards” to proceed.
5. Remove unwanted keyboard.
You will now see a list of all the keyboards that are currently added to your iPhone. Locate the keyboard you want to remove and swipe left on it.
6. Tap Delete.
After swiping left on the keyboard you want to remove, a red “Delete” button will appear. Tap on it to confirm the removal of the keyboard from your iPhone.
Congratulations! You have successfully removed a keyboard from your iPhone.
Now, let’s answer some frequently asked questions related to removing keyboards from iPhones:
1. How do I add a keyboard to my iPhone?
To add a keyboard to your iPhone, follow the steps mentioned above until step 4, and then tap on the “Add New Keyboard” option.
2. Can I remove the default iOS keyboard?
No, unfortunately, you cannot remove the default iOS keyboard from your iPhone. However, you can remove any third-party keyboards that you have installed.
3. What if the keyboard I want to remove doesn’t appear in the Keyboards list?
If the keyboard you want to remove doesn’t appear in the Keyboards list, it means it is the only one you have. In this case, you won’t be able to remove it.
4. Will removing a keyboard delete all the data associated with it?
No, removing a keyboard will not delete any data associated with it. It only removes the keyboard from your options, but not the data input with it.
5. How do I switch between multiple keyboards on my iPhone?
To switch between multiple keyboards on your iPhone, you can simply tap and hold the globe icon on your keyboard until a list of available keyboards appears. Then, select the keyboard you want to use.
6. Can I customize the order of my keyboards?
Yes, you can customize the order of your keyboards. In the keyboard settings menu, tap on “Edit” on the top right corner, then use the drag handles to rearrange the keyboards as you prefer.
7. Can I remove keyboards from my iPhone without going through the Settings app?
No, removing keyboards from your iPhone can only be done through the Settings app. There is no other alternative method.
8. What should I do if I accidentally remove a keyboard and want to get it back?
If you accidentally remove a keyboard that you want to get back, simply follow the steps mentioned above until step 4, and then tap on “Add New Keyboard.” Find the keyboard you want to add and select it.
9. Is there a limit to the number of keyboards I can add to my iPhone?
No, there is no set limit to the number of keyboards you can add to your iPhone. However, keep in mind that adding too many keyboards may make the switching process slower.
10. Can I remove system keyboards that are not in use?
No, system keyboards that are not in use cannot be removed or deleted from your iPhone.
11. Are there any third-party apps that can remove keyboards from my iPhone?
Yes, there are several third-party apps available on the App Store that provide additional customizations and options for managing keyboards, including removing them.
12. Will removing a keyboard free up storage space on my iPhone?
No, removing a keyboard does not free up any storage space on your iPhone. The space used by keyboards is negligible.