How do I recover deleted files from external hard drive?

Losing important files can be a frustrating experience, especially when they were stored on an external hard drive. Whether it was due to accidental deletion, formatting, or a technical issue, the good news is that there are ways to recover those lost files. In this article, we will explore various methods to help you retrieve your deleted files from an external hard drive.
1. Check the Recycle Bin
One of the first places to check for deleted files is the Recycle Bin on your computer. If the files were recently deleted, they might still be there. Simply open the Recycle Bin, locate the files, right-click on them, and select “Restore.”
2. Utilize File History or Time Machine
If you have enabled File History on Windows or Time Machine on macOS, you can use these built-in backup features to recover deleted files. Open File History (Windows) or Time Machine (macOS), navigate to the desired date, and locate the deleted files. Then, click on the “Restore” button to retrieve them.
3. Restore from a Previous Backup
If you have been regularly backing up your external hard drive to another storage device, such as another external hard drive or a cloud service, you can restore the deleted files from there. Connect the backup device, open the backup software, and follow the restore procedure to retrieve your lost files.
4. Use Data Recovery Software
When other methods fail, data recovery software becomes your next option. There are many reliable third-party data recovery tools available, such as EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard, Recuva, and MiniTool Power Data Recovery. Install and run the software, select your external hard drive as the target, and let the program scan for deleted files. Once the scan is complete, you can preview and recover the desired files.
5. **Contact a Professional Data Recovery Service**
If you have tried all the above methods without success, or if your external hard drive has physical damage, it’s time to seek help from professional data recovery services. These experts have specialized tools and expertise to salvage data from damaged drives. While this option can be costly, it may be the best way to recover your important files if other methods fail.
FAQs:
1. Can I recover permanently deleted files from an external hard drive?
Yes, there is a chance to recover permanently deleted files, but it depends on various factors such as the length of time since deletion, disk activity, and whether the storage space has been overwritten.
2. What is the best data recovery software for external hard drives?
Several excellent data recovery software options are available, including EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard, Recuva, and MiniTool Power Data Recovery.
3. Can I recover files from a formatted external hard drive?
Formatting erases the file system, but the data might still be recoverable. Data recovery software can often retrieve data from a formatted external hard drive.
4. How long does a data recovery process take?
The duration varies depending on the size of the external hard drive, the number of files being recovered, and the method used. It can take anywhere from a few minutes to several hours.
5. What precautions should I take after data loss on an external hard drive?
Avoid using the affected external hard drive to prevent overwriting the lost data. Minimize disk activity and refrain from saving new files to increase the chances of successful recovery.
6. Can undeleted files be recovered from a broken external hard drive?
If the external hard drive has physical damage, such as a faulty disk, it is recommended to seek professional data recovery services rather than attempting DIY recovery.
7. Can I recover files from an external hard drive with bad sectors?
Bad sectors can make data recovery more challenging, but it is still possible with specialized data recovery software. However, the success rate may vary depending on the severity of the bad sectors.
8. Are there any free data recovery software options?
Yes, there are free data recovery software options available, such as Recuva and TestDisk, which can help you recover deleted files from an external hard drive.
9. Does removing an external hard drive without ejecting it cause data loss?
While it is generally recommended to safely eject external hard drives, abrupt removal does not always cause data loss. However, it can increase the risk of data corruption or damage to the files.
10. Can I recover deleted files from an encrypted external hard drive?
Data recovery from an encrypted external hard drive can be challenging without the encryption key. However, some data recovery software may include features to handle encrypted drives.
11. Why can’t I see my deleted files on the external hard drive?
Deleted files are often not immediately removed from the storage medium and can remain invisible until new data is saved over them. In such cases, data recovery software may be able to locate and recover the files.
12. Is it worth trying to recover deleted files from an external hard drive?
Absolutely! If the deleted files are of importance, it is worth trying various recovery methods, including software or professional services, as there is a good chance of successful recovery.