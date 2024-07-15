How do I put emojis on my keyboard?

Emojis have become an integral part of our digital communication, allowing us to express emotions, convey messages, and add a touch of fun to our conversations. If you’re wondering how to put emojis on your keyboard, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the process of adding emojis to your keyboard and unleashing your creativity in your messages and texts.
Adding emojis to your keyboard
To enjoy the vast variety of emojis on your keyboard, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Enable the emoji keyboard
This step may differ slightly depending on the operating system of your device. For most smartphones, go to your device’s settings, then click on “General” or “Language & Input” and select “Keyboard.” From there, you can add or choose your keyboard, ensuring that it has emoji capability.
Step 2: Accessing the emoji keyboard
Once you have enabled the emoji keyboard, accessing it is as easy as opening a messaging app or any app that requires you to type. When the keyboard appears on your screen, you’ll notice a small icon or button displaying a smiley face or several small icons; this is your emoji keyboard.
Step 3: Selecting and sending emojis
By tapping the emoji icon, you will open a library filled with various emojis. These tiny images may be organized into categories or grouped together based on themes, offering you an extensive selection to choose from. Scroll through the available emojis, find the one that suits your needs, and tap on it to send it.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How do I get emojis on my iPhone?
To access emojis on an iPhone, go to “Settings,” then select “General” > “Keyboard” > “Keyboards” > “Add New Keyboard.” From there, choose the “Emoji” keyboard, and it will be added to your list of available keyboards.
2. Can I add emojis to my Android phone?
Certainly! To add emojis to your Android phone, navigate to “Settings,” then select “Language & Input” > “Virtual Keyboard” > “Manage Keyboards.” Enable the emoji keyboard of your choice and enjoy the world of emojis.
3. How do I put emojis on my Windows computer?
On Windows computers, you can use the “Windows key” + “.” or “;” shortcut to access the emoji picker. Alternatively, you may enable the touch keyboard by right-clicking on the taskbar, selecting “Show touch keyboard button,” and then clicking on the keyboard icon in the taskbar. The emoji picker will be accessible from there.
4. Why can’t I see emojis on my keyboard?
If you cannot see emojis on your keyboard, it is likely because you have not enabled the emoji functionality. Follow the steps mentioned earlier in this article to enable the emoji keyboard on your device.
5. How do I add emojis to my Facebook posts?
When you’re writing a post or comment on Facebook, you can click on the small smiley face icon located at the bottom of the text box. This will open the emoji selector, allowing you to choose the perfect emoji to enhance your post.
6. Can I use emojis on other social media platforms?
Yes, most social media platforms, such as Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat, allow you to use emojis in your posts, comments, and private messages. Look for the emoji icon within the text entry field to access the emoji selection menu.
7. How do I search for specific emojis?
When using the emoji keyboard, most devices offer a search bar at the top. You can enter keywords to search for specific emojis or browse through categories to find the desired emoji.
8. Can I use emojis in my emails?
Yes, many email providers now support emojis in the subject line and body of the email. Simply open your email composer and look for the emoji icon within the formatting toolbar.
9. Are emojis the same on all platforms?
Emojis may vary slightly in appearance across different platforms. While the general concept and meaning of an emoji remain the same, its design might differ depending on the operating system or device you are using.
10. Can I customize my emojis?
Some platforms allow limited customization options for emojis, enabling users to choose different skin tones or variations of certain emojis. Check your device’s settings or keyboard options to see if customization is available.
11. How do I remove the emoji keyboard?
To remove the emoji keyboard, go to your device’s settings and follow the same path you took to add the keyboard. Instead of adding a keyboard, this time you will select the emoji keyboard and disable or delete it from your list of available keyboards.
12. Are new emojis released regularly?
Yes, new emojis are released regularly with operating system updates. Keep your device up to date to enjoy the latest emojis and stay ahead in the world of digital expression.
Hopefully, this article has provided you with a clear guide on how to put emojis on your keyboard. Emojis have revolutionized the way we communicate, adding color, emotion, and creativity to our digital conversations. So, go ahead, express yourself, and have fun using emojis!